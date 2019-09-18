REAL ESTATE Mortgage rates Friday

The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.56 percent from 3.49 percent the week before.

WORKSHOP

Develop your perfect pitch

Learn how best to seek funding for your startup at this workshop from Startup Boston Week 2019. Attendees will pitch in front of an audience to a panel of investor judges and get feedback. Pitching spots are limited to those who have an active startup and are close to pursuing funding. Friday, 10:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., CIC - Boston, 50 Milk St., 1st floor - Anchor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Get funded

Learn how to transition your startup to the big-time at this talk from weeklong business festival Startup Boston Week 2019. Topics include how to attract investors before your product has gained traction. Friday, 2:15 to 3:45 p.m., CIC - Boston, 50 Milk St., first floor - Anchor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Sharpen your people skills

Refine your ability to build relationships with investors and evaluate potential partners at this seminar during Startup Boston Week 2019. Friday, 12:30 to 3 p.m., CIC - Boston, 50 Milk St., first floor - Anchor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TRAINING

Analyze this

Learn how to use Google Analytics at this course from General assembly. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $150. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

