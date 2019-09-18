The Lemelson-MIT Program announced Wednesday it had awarded its annual $500,000 prize to Arizona State University professor Cody Friesen for his work in developing long-lasting rechargeable batteries and solar panels that pull drinking water out of the air.

Friesen’s rechargeable battery can provide power to electric grids in emergencies, and the Lemelson-MIT Program said the technology has been used “during approximately one million long-duration outages, while simultaneously offsetting thousands of tons of CO2 emission.”

He was also recognized for a second invention, so-called SOURCE Hydropanels, which can create potable water by absorbing water molecules from the air. The devices are capable of collecting water in conditions as dry as 5 percent humidity.