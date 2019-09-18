At long last, the city’s West End will soon have its own grocery store. A new Star Market will open Friday in the new Hub on Causeway complex at TD Garden. At 50,000 square feet, the mostly subterranean space will be the largest supermarket in the city.

“The West End, North End, Beacon Hill, and Charlestown have been fighting for two decades” to get a grocery store in their midst, said John Scuccimarra, Star Market’s general manager. “The opening of this store in this neighborhood is almost historic.”

The two-story market, which is part of the $1.1 billion Hub on Causeway development, sits on the north side of the new “Champion’s Row” entryway to TD Garden on Causeway Street. A street-level space will sell grab-and-go items and have a Starbucks inside that opens at 5 a.m. to serve commuters entering and exiting North Station, Scuccimarra said. An escalator will take customers underground for their more comprehensive shopping needs.