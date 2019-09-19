The market share of offers facing bidding wars in August 2019 is the lowest reported by Redfin since at least 2011. The national rate of bidding wars reached as high as 59 percent in March 2018 and has been dropping since then.

There’s at least one sign that home buyers around the country can perhaps expect a little relief from the intense bidding wars that have been thwarting them the past few years. A new report by Redfin brokerage found that 10.4 percent of offers written by Redfin agents on behalf of their buyer clients faced a bidding war in August, down significantly from 42 percent a year before.

Advertisement

‘‘Despite remaining near three-year lows, mortgage rates have failed to bring enough buyers to the market to rev up competition for homes this summer,’’ Redfin’s chief economist, Daryl Fairweather, said in a statement. ‘‘Recession fears have been enough to spook some would-be buyers from making the big financial commitment of a home purchase.’’

However, Fairweather still anticipates competition to increase in early 2020 as a result of low mortgage rates.

Of course, competition for homes depends on hyperlocal market conditions. In the Washington, D.C., region, 8.7 percent of Redfin offers on behalf of buyers faced competition in August 2019, compared to 41 percent in August 2018.

In the most competitive market, San Francisco, 31 percent of Redfin offers for their buyer clients in August 2019 faced competition, down substantially from 73.5 percent a year earlier.

The top 15 most competitive markets for buyers in August 2019 for Redfin buyers were:

1. San Francisco

2. San Diego

3. Las Vegas

4. Boston

5. Los Angeles

6. Denver

7. Phoenix

8. San Jose

9. Houston

10. Seattle

11. Portland, Ore.

12. Washington, D.C.

13. New York

14. Austin

15. Sacramento