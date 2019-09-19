Somewhat unsurprisingly, the No. 1 job on the list was physician, with a median base salary of $193,415 — more than three and a half times the US median base salary, which is currently $53,950, according to Glassdoor.

Glassdoor, the job-hunting and reviewing website, this week released its annual list of the 25 highest-paying jobs in America, as well as what those in the field typically earn and how many openings are available on its website.

In general, jobs in the health care and technology fields ruled the list. In the health field, pharmacy manager, dentist, and pharmacist jobs dominated the top of the list, all paying $126,000 or more in median base salary.

“Some of these high paying jobs, such as healthcare-related roles, require many years of advanced education, while other jobs require years of experience gained over time, such as technology and finance roles,” an analysis from Glassdoor says. “Workers with these extensive knowledge and experience skill sets are in short supply, and employers are willing to pay top dollar to attract and retain talent.”

The majority of roles on the list are in technology, with enterprise architect paying the most in the field with a median base salary of $122,585.

“Employers know they need to access data, understand it and use it to their advantage, and they’re willing to pay competitive salaries to do so,” Glassdoor’s analysis states. “Many of these jobs require extensive higher education or an advanced degree – one of the top reasons these workers are receiving the biggest paychecks.”

Meanwhile, those in the legal fields also tend to be well-compensated, according to the list: Corporate counsel jobs earned a median of $117,588, while attorneys saw $97,711 per year.

Glassdoor’s list was compiled by pulling the job titles on its website that have at least 100 salary reports over the past year. The company also applied a proprietary statistical algorithm to estimate annual median base pay, which controls for factors such as location and seniority, and also takes into account job title normalization that groups similar job titles, according to the list’s methodology.

Glassdoor also released its list of the 25 highest-paying companies in the United States for 2019, with the ranking dominated by tech companies like Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, Facebook, and eBay.

The top-paying company is Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity firm, where the median total salary is $170,929.

The No. 3 company wasn’t Google or Facebook, but Twitter, with a median salary of $162,852. Google, at No. 5, is nothing to sneeze at, of course: Its workers take home a median salary of $161,254, while Facebook employees make a median of $152,962, according to the list.

While the vast majority of the companies on the list are headquartered in California, some have outposts in the Boston area, such as Google and Facebook.

“In today’s labor economy, these companies are offering high salaries in order to attract top-notch candidates and stand out against the competition,” Glassdoor’s analysis says. “We expect to see these companies continuing to offer competitive salaries in the future so they can continue to appeal to prospective candidates and retain their current employees.”

The highest-paying companies list is compiled by pulling firms with the highest median total compensation package (including base salary and other forms of compensation, such as commissions, tips, bonuses, etc.), as reported by US-based employees on Glassdoor over the past year. Companies considered for the ranking must have received at least 75 salary reports during this timeframe, according to Glassdoor’s methodology.

The following is the list, provided by Glassdoor, of the top-paying jobs in the US:

Glassdoor’s 25 Highest Paying Jobs in America for 2019:

1. Physician

Median base salary: $193,415

Number of job openings: 3,729

2. Pharmacy Manager

Median base salary: $144,768

Number of job openings: 3,042

3. Dentist

Median base salary: $142,478

Number of job openings: 3,655

4. Pharmacist

Median base salary: $126,438

Number of job openings: 1,884

5. Enterprise Architect

Median base salary: $122,585

Number of job openings: 1,555

6. Corporate Counsel

Median base salary: $117,588

Number of job openings: 907

7. Software Engineering Manager

Median base salary: $114,163

Number of job openings: 1,641

8. Physician Assistant

Median base salary: $113,855

Number of job openings: 11,008

9. Corporate Controller

Median base salary: $113,368

Number of job openings: 299

10. Software Development Manager

Median base salary: $109,809

Number of job openings: 1,663

11. Nurse Practitioner

Median base salary: $109,481

Number of job openings: 17,572

12. Applications Development Manager

Median base salary: $107,735

Number of job openings: 407

13. Solutions Architect

Median base salary: $106,436

Number of job openings: 8,215

14. Data Architect

Median base salary: $104,840

Number of job openings: 2,341

15. Plant Manager

Median base salary: $104,817

Number of job openings: 1,186

16. IT Program Manager

Median base salary: $104,454

Number of job openings: 373

17. Systems Architect

Median base salary: $103,813

Number of job openings: 1,634

18. UX Manager

Median base salary: $102,489

Number of job openings: 271

19. Site Reliability Engineer

Median base salary: $100,855

Number of job openings: 2,171

20. Cloud Engineer

Median base salary: $98,626

Number of job openings: 1,974

21. Attorney

Median base salary: $97,711

Number of job openings: 1,093

22. Data Scientist

Median base salary: $97,027

Number of job openings: 7,276

23. Information Security Engineer

Median base salary: $95,786

Number of job openings: 928

24. Analytics Manager

Median base salary: $95,238

Number of job openings: 3,589

25. Financial Planning & Analysis Manager

Median base salary: $94,874

Number of job openings: 1,652

The following is the list, provided by Glassdoor, of the top-paying companies in the US:

1. Palo Alto Networks

Median total salary: $170,929

2. NVIDIA

Median total salary: $170,068

3. Twitter

Median total salary: $162,852

4. Gilead Sciences

Median total salary: $162,210

5. Google

Median total salary: $161,254

6. VMware

Median total salary: $158,063

7. LinkedIn

Median total salary: $157,402

8. Facebook

Median total salary: $152,962

9. Salesforce

Median total salary: $150,379

10. Microsoft

Median total salary: $148,068

11. Juniper Networks

Median total salary: $146,781

12. ServiceNow

Median total salary: $145,529

13. McKinsey Company

Median total salary: $145,367

14. PlayStation

Median total salary: $143,229

15. Autodesk

Median total salary: $142,083

16. Workday

Median total salary: $141,893

17. Synopsys

Median total salary: $140,577

18. eBay

Median total salary: $140,056

19. BNP Paribas

Median total salary: $140,056

20. Qualcomm

Median total salary: $139,754

21. Tableau Software

Median total salary: $138,043

22. Western Digital

Median total salary: $137,527

23. Veritas

Median total salary: $137,244

24. Adobe

Median total salary: $135,027

25. Genentech

Median total salary: $133,605