Hoping to get into a career that pays well?
Glassdoor, the job-hunting and reviewing website, this week released its annual list of the 25 highest-paying jobs in America, as well as what those in the field typically earn and how many openings are available on its website.
Somewhat unsurprisingly, the No. 1 job on the list was physician, with a median base salary of $193,415 — more than three and a half times the US median base salary, which is currently $53,950, according to Glassdoor.
In general, jobs in the health care and technology fields ruled the list. In the health field, pharmacy manager, dentist, and pharmacist jobs dominated the top of the list, all paying $126,000 or more in median base salary.
“Some of these high paying jobs, such as healthcare-related roles, require many years of advanced education, while other jobs require years of experience gained over time, such as technology and finance roles,” an analysis from Glassdoor says. “Workers with these extensive knowledge and experience skill sets are in short supply, and employers are willing to pay top dollar to attract and retain talent.”
The majority of roles on the list are in technology, with enterprise architect paying the most in the field with a median base salary of $122,585.
“Employers know they need to access data, understand it and use it to their advantage, and they’re willing to pay competitive salaries to do so,” Glassdoor’s analysis states. “Many of these jobs require extensive higher education or an advanced degree – one of the top reasons these workers are receiving the biggest paychecks.”
Meanwhile, those in the legal fields also tend to be well-compensated, according to the list: Corporate counsel jobs earned a median of $117,588, while attorneys saw $97,711 per year.
Glassdoor’s list was compiled by pulling the job titles on its website that have at least 100 salary reports over the past year. The company also applied a proprietary statistical algorithm to estimate annual median base pay, which controls for factors such as location and seniority, and also takes into account job title normalization that groups similar job titles, according to the list’s methodology.
Glassdoor also released its list of the 25 highest-paying companies in the United States for 2019, with the ranking dominated by tech companies like Twitter, Google, LinkedIn, Facebook, and eBay.
The top-paying company is Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity firm, where the median total salary is $170,929.
The No. 3 company wasn’t Google or Facebook, but Twitter, with a median salary of $162,852. Google, at No. 5, is nothing to sneeze at, of course: Its workers take home a median salary of $161,254, while Facebook employees make a median of $152,962, according to the list.
While the vast majority of the companies on the list are headquartered in California, some have outposts in the Boston area, such as Google and Facebook.
“In today’s labor economy, these companies are offering high salaries in order to attract top-notch candidates and stand out against the competition,” Glassdoor’s analysis says. “We expect to see these companies continuing to offer competitive salaries in the future so they can continue to appeal to prospective candidates and retain their current employees.”
The highest-paying companies list is compiled by pulling firms with the highest median total compensation package (including base salary and other forms of compensation, such as commissions, tips, bonuses, etc.), as reported by US-based employees on Glassdoor over the past year. Companies considered for the ranking must have received at least 75 salary reports during this timeframe, according to Glassdoor’s methodology.
***
The following is the list, provided by Glassdoor, of the top-paying jobs in the US:
Glassdoor’s 25 Highest Paying Jobs in America for 2019:
1. Physician
Median base salary: $193,415
Number of job openings: 3,729
2. Pharmacy Manager
Median base salary: $144,768
Number of job openings: 3,042
3. Dentist
Median base salary: $142,478
Number of job openings: 3,655
4. Pharmacist
Median base salary: $126,438
Number of job openings: 1,884
5. Enterprise Architect
Median base salary: $122,585
Number of job openings: 1,555
6. Corporate Counsel
Median base salary: $117,588
Number of job openings: 907
7. Software Engineering Manager
Median base salary: $114,163
Number of job openings: 1,641
8. Physician Assistant
Median base salary: $113,855
Number of job openings: 11,008
9. Corporate Controller
Median base salary: $113,368
Number of job openings: 299
10. Software Development Manager
Median base salary: $109,809
Number of job openings: 1,663
11. Nurse Practitioner
Median base salary: $109,481
Number of job openings: 17,572
12. Applications Development Manager
Median base salary: $107,735
Number of job openings: 407
13. Solutions Architect
Median base salary: $106,436
Number of job openings: 8,215
14. Data Architect
Median base salary: $104,840
Number of job openings: 2,341
15. Plant Manager
Median base salary: $104,817
Number of job openings: 1,186
16. IT Program Manager
Median base salary: $104,454
Number of job openings: 373
17. Systems Architect
Median base salary: $103,813
Number of job openings: 1,634
18. UX Manager
Median base salary: $102,489
Number of job openings: 271
19. Site Reliability Engineer
Median base salary: $100,855
Number of job openings: 2,171
20. Cloud Engineer
Median base salary: $98,626
Number of job openings: 1,974
21. Attorney
Median base salary: $97,711
Number of job openings: 1,093
22. Data Scientist
Median base salary: $97,027
Number of job openings: 7,276
23. Information Security Engineer
Median base salary: $95,786
Number of job openings: 928
24. Analytics Manager
Median base salary: $95,238
Number of job openings: 3,589
25. Financial Planning & Analysis Manager
Median base salary: $94,874
Number of job openings: 1,652
***
The following is the list, provided by Glassdoor, of the top-paying companies in the US:
1. Palo Alto Networks
Median total salary: $170,929
2. NVIDIA
Median total salary: $170,068
3. Twitter
Median total salary: $162,852
4. Gilead Sciences
Median total salary: $162,210
5. Google
Median total salary: $161,254
6. VMware
Median total salary: $158,063
7. LinkedIn
Median total salary: $157,402
8. Facebook
Median total salary: $152,962
9. Salesforce
Median total salary: $150,379
10. Microsoft
Median total salary: $148,068
11. Juniper Networks
Median total salary: $146,781
12. ServiceNow
Median total salary: $145,529
13. McKinsey Company
Median total salary: $145,367
14. PlayStation
Median total salary: $143,229
15. Autodesk
Median total salary: $142,083
16. Workday
Median total salary: $141,893
17. Synopsys
Median total salary: $140,577
18. eBay
Median total salary: $140,056
19. BNP Paribas
Median total salary: $140,056
20. Qualcomm
Median total salary: $139,754
21. Tableau Software
Median total salary: $138,043
22. Western Digital
Median total salary: $137,527
23. Veritas
Median total salary: $137,244
24. Adobe
Median total salary: $135,027
25. Genentech
Median total salary: $133,605