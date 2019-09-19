Saturday NETWORKING Faith & Business

Mix with fellow Christian professionals at this meetup from the Christian Entrepreneurs Gathering. Attendees will share their struggles in business and give advice. There will be a light breakfast and prayer. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., CIC Boston, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Be heard

Sharpen your speaking skills at this training from General Assembly. This class will cover topics such as nonverbal gestures, tone, and techniques for managing speaking anxiety. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $125. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

JOBS

Count yourself in

Learn how to get a job with the US Census at this information session from community space Make-It Springfield. A recruiter will answer questions. Attendees will need to bring an ID and a device for accessing the Internet, such as a smartphone or laptop. Resumes are encouraged but not required. Sunday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

