The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston said Friday that he voted against cutting interest rates this week because the economy doesn’t need more help from the central bank to keep growing.

“The stance of monetary policy is accommodative,” Eric Rosengren said in a statement. “Additional monetary stimulus is not needed for an economy where labor markets are already tight, and risks further inflating the prices of risky assets and encouraging households and firms to take on too much leverage.”

Rosengren is a member of the Fed’s rate-setting committee, and was one of three who voted against the board’s quarter-point reduction in the central bank’s benchmark rate, to a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent. Kansas City Fed president Esther George also opposed the cut, while St. Louis Fed president James Bullard wanted an even larger reduction, of a half a percentage point.