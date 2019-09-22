Find your next chapter at this advice session for people transitioning careers from Together Digital Boston. The event will focus on helping participants establish career goals and their next steps in achieving them. Monday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., General Assembly, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free with limited spots. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

JOB FAIR

Help wanted

Find employment at this job fair from local children’s charity Christmas in the City. More than 35 local businesses and employers will be in attendance. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and wear a suit if they have one. Employers may register for a space at the event. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon, Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 1350 Tremont St., Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Housing crunch

Learn how Boston’s housing crisis is hurting local business at this talk from the Alliance For Business Leadership (ABL). A panel of businesspeople and local and state government officials will talk about the issue and possible solutions. Tuesday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave.,Boston. Free for ABL members, $75 general admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

NETWORKING

Meet professionals over drinks

Mingle with other businesspeople at this mixer from Network After Work. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Boston Tea Party Museum, 306 Congress St., Boston. $15. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Look to the east

Consider expanding your business into the Chinese market at this advice session from business networking organization Bridge12. This talk will focus on crucial legal knowledge for operating in China. Wednesday, 5 to 6:30 p.m., 245 Main St., 12 F, Cambridge. Free with limited spots. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

CLASS

Move product

Learn how to get your company’s product off the drawing board and into customers’ hands at this “product roadmap” training hosted by Advancing Women in Product. Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boston Consulting Group, 53 State St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Employment after serving

Connect with other veterans at this event from the Dolce Center for the Advancement of Veterans and Servicemembers (CAVS). Thursday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 271 Huntington Ave., 2nd floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

Primer on social media

Conquer the world of social media at this class from General Assembly. Participants will evaluate which tools or social platforms are the best fit for their organization. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., General Assembly Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com.