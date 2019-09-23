Help wanted

Find employment at this job fair from local children’s charity Christmas in the City. More than 35 local businesses and employers will be in attendance. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resume and wear a suit if they have one. Employers may register for a space at the event. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon, Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 1350 Tremont St., Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Housing crunch

Learn how Boston’s housing crisis is hurting local business at this talk from the Alliance For Business Leadership (ABL). A panel of businesspeople and local and state government officials will talk about the issue and possible solutions. Tuesday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., WBUR CitySpace, 890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Free for ABL members, $75 general admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday

NETWORKING

Meet professionals over drinks

Mingle with other businesspeople at this mixer from Network After Work. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Boston Tea Party Museum, 306 Congress St., Boston. $15. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Look to the east

Consider expanding your business into the Chinese market at this advice session from business networking organization Bridge12. This talk will focus on crucial legal knowledge for operating in China. Wednesday, 5 to 6:30 p.m., 245 Main St., 12 F, Cambridge. Free with limited spots. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.