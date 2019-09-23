Damien McDevitt — the chief business officer of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, a company that effectively owns most of Akcea — will take Soteropoulos’ place.

Paula Soteropoulos, Sarah Boyce, and Jeff Goldberg — the chief executive officer, president, and chief operating officer of the company, respectively — all left the company last Wednesday, according to a company press release issued Monday morning.

Three executives at Boston biotech Akcea Therapeutics are out less than a year after the company launched its first FDA-approved drug, Tegsedi, which is intended to treat a rare disease known as hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, or hATTR.

“With this transition, Ionis is renewing and deepening its commitment to Akcea as it plans to license new antisense drugs to the company, in addition to Akcea potentially licensing third-party medicines,” said Christopher Gabrieli, who chairs Akcea’s board of directors.

Soteropoulos and Goldberg will serve as consultants for the company until the end of October.

Soteropoulos and Boyce also resigned their seats on the company’s board. Michael Yang and Joseph Klein will take their seats; Klein also sits on Ionis’ board.

Financial analysts expressed concern that such major changes could disrupt the company’s commercial plans for Tegsedi, which is competing directly against Alnylam’s Onpattro and indirectly against Pfizer’s recently approved tafamidis, which treats a form of the disease with heart-related symptoms.

“Why now? This is, at the end of the day, the (in our minds) unanswerable question here,” Stifel analyst Paul Matteis wrote in a Monday morning note.

Investors seemed to share his concerns — Akcea’s stock price closed down nearly 20 percent in trading on the Nasdaq exchange Monday.

The company also markets a second drug, Waylivra, in Europe; the FDA declined to approve Waylivra last year. That drug is intended to treat familial chylomicronemia syndrome, a genetic condition that can cause dangerous levels of fat to build up in organs.

