TJX Cos. is doubling down in Framingham.

The retailer — which operates the Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, and HomeGoods chains — closed last week on the $120 million purchase of an office building near its Framingham headquarters. It’s a sign that the company plans to keep growing in the region, even as many other major companies shift their offices closer to downtown Boston.

TJX bought the 550 Cochituate Road site from health software firm Medical Information Technology, Inc., or Meditech, according to deeds filed in Middlesex County. The 450,000-square- foot building is a stone’s throw from TJX’s larger corporate headquarters, at 770 Cochituate along the Massachusetts Turnpike, which the company is currently renovating. It also has a campus in Marlborough, and roughly 17,000 corporate, retail and warehouse employees in Massachusetts.