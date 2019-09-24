The deal is the latest in which a large venture-funded company has sold a controlling stake to an investment firm rather than immediately opting for an initial public offering — historically a more traditional “exit” for tech startups.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, but Bloomberg reported that it valued Acquia at close to $1 billion.

Acquia, the Boston company that makes open-source tools for creating websites, apps, and other digital products, said Tuesday that it has agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

In recent years, several large Boston-area companies have taken a similar tack. The cybersecurity firm Recorded Future sold to investor Insight Partners this spring for $780 million, for instance. Last year, home security company SimpliSafe sold a majority interest to the firm Hellman & Friedman for about $1 billion .

Acquia will continue to operate independently, and executives said they don’t expect any job cuts to come along with the deal. The company employs 1,000 people — about half of them in Boston.

Advertisement

“This is just a milestone in a long journey,” said cofounder Dries Buytaert. “We have aggressive plans, and this will allow us to do more faster.”

Buytaert also created the open-source content management software Drupal, which is a core part of Acquia’s business.

Vista is controlled by Robert F. Smith, the financier who famously pledged this year during a commencement address at Morehouse College to pay off the student loan debts of the entire graduating class.

Vista has bought several established tech companies around Boston, including Quick Base and Applause App Quality.

Michael Skok, an early venture backer in Acquia, said the involvement of major private equity firms is allowing venture-funded companies to stay private longer while giving some of their investors the chance to cash out.

Advertisement

“It’s another vote of confidence in a local company to continue to grow,” Skok said of Tuesday’s deal.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.