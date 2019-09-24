Learn how to get your company’s product off the drawing board and into customers’ hands at this “product roadmap” training hosted by Advancing Women in Product. Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boston Consulting Group, 53 State St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Employment after serving

Connect with other veterans at this event from the Dolce Center for the Advancement of Veterans and Servicemembers (CAVS). Thursday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 271 Huntington Ave., 2nd floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CAREER FAIR

STEM jobs

Connect with more than 25 prospective employers in STEM fields at this event from iRobot. There will be recruiters from local companies in the fields of engineering, business, health, finance, robotics, and other fields. Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, Fenway Park, 4 Jersey St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

BOOK TALK

Shape your business for the digital world

Join Jeanne W. Ross, Cynthia M. Beath, and Martin Mocker to discuss their book, “Designed for Digital: How to Architect Your Business for Sustained Success.” The book is meant to be a guide for retooling organizations for digital success. Examples include Amazon, BNY Mellon, DBS Bank, LEGO, Philips, Schneider Electric, and USAA. Thursday, 6 to 7 p.m., MIT Press Bookstore, 301 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

