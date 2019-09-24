Juul Labs Inc. is planning to restructure its workforce, scaling back on new hires and eliminating some jobs, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The e-cigarette maker has been facing increasing scrutiny by state and federal officials following reports of a mysterious illness related to vaping and a proposed ban on flavored e-cigarettes by the Trump administration earlier this month. The San Francisco-based startup had been rapidly adding thousands of employees as part of global expansion plans. The company currently employs about 3,900 people, more than double the staff count in December.