A year ago, activist investors led by the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary had won a majority of shareholder votes calling for the maker of Smith & Wesson firearms to publish an exhaustive safety report. For this year’s annual meeting, the investors returned with a new proposal to require the company to adopt a human rights policy, in part to mitigate any harm caused by its operations and gun sales.

When the votes were tallied at the company’s annual meeting Tuesday, it became clear the nuns wouldn’t enjoy a repeat victory. Chief executive James Debney and his team have had some other challenges in front of them, as well. They are dealing with a hit to profits because of the China tariffs. The stock trades around $6 a share, its lowest range in seven years. Still, management lobbied investorsto persuade them that the proposed human rights policy would put constraints on the company and drain its capital.

The activists, working with the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility, had important allies. Influential advisory services ISS and Glass Lewis both recommended investors vote in favor, essentially saying such a policy would help shareholders understand how the company is handling its reputational risk amid all the public outrage about gun violence.

And proponent Sister Judy Byron still made one final plea, by phone, during the annual meeting Tuesday. She accused management of using the safety report that her group requested one year ago as an excuse to draw up “a strongly worded defense of the status quo.” In the 12 months since she last addressed the board, the country has endured 455 mass shootings, she said, including 31 in schools. That’s an average of one school shooting every 12 days. Why, Byron implored, is maintaining a “business as usual approach” the wisest course of action in light of those horrifying statistics?

But the pitch wasn’t enough. Afterwards, Byron didn’t sound defeated. Obtaining majority votes for shareholder proposals isn’t easy. She remained hopeful a strong message was sent if a significant minority ended up agreeing. (The exact tally has not been made public yet.) And Byron said she took some solace — or maybe it was schadenfreude at work? — when shareholders voted against the company’s executive pay package.

American Outdoor Brands painted Byron and her band of supporters as avid Second Amendment opponents. Byron said that’s not the case at all: They just want manufacturers to make weapons that can be used safely, and more legislation on background checks for gun buyers. Technology can be used to unlock cars and homes, Byron reasoned, so why not guns?

Byron is also encouraged by the Interfaith Center’s successes. Dick’s Sporting Goods, for example, raised the minimum age for gun sales and removed assault-style rifles from its stores last year, in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., massacre. Earlier this month, Walmart announced it would stop selling ammo for handguns and assault-style weapons. The Interfaith Center’s first big cause, she said, was defeating apartheid in South Africa, starting in the early 1970s. It took two decades to win that fight. Byron said she has no illusions that she’ll see a miracle overnight this time.

The religious groups that backed Byron’s proposal will regroup soon to discuss their next steps in terms of approaching the country’s two big public rifle manufacturers, American Outdoor Brands and Sturm, Ruger & Co. They are in this for the long haul.

Rather than resisting change, Byron said during her speech, gunmakers should lead the charge to curb the misuse of firearms. Despite the latest loss, she showed no sign she will back down until that happens.

