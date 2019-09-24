The declines intensified after reports said a growing number of Democrats were in favor of launching an impeachment inquiry. Stocks recovered somewhat after Trump said he plans to release the full transcript of a July phone call with Ukraine’s president that is at the center of the impeachment discussions. About an hour after the markets closed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that an impeachment inquiry would in fact begin.

After a higher open, stocks declined as the Conference Board, a business research group, reported its consumer confidence index fell to 125.1 in September from a revised reading of 134.2 in August. That’s worrisome because consumer spending has underpinned the economy during a slowdown in manufacturing.

Stocks dropped on Wall Street Tuesday as House Democrats met to consider a potential impeachment probe of President Trump and a report showed a drop in consumer confidence.

It was the market’s most volatile day this month. The Dow Jones average swung from a gain of 130 points to a loss of around 245 as investors’ attention swung between headlines on economics and politics. The index finished with a loss of 142 points.

The swings in stocks Tuesday disrupted the relative calm that has distinguished the market in September. Traders sought safety — they piled into bonds, sending yields sharply lower. They also bid up utilities and household goods makers. All other sectors declined.

The S&P 500 index fell 25.18 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,966.60. The benchmark index remains within 2 percent of its all-time high set in late July.

The Dow slid 142.22 points, or 0.5 percent, to 26,807.77. The Nasdaq lost 118.84 points, or 1.5 percent, to 7,993.63.

Traders also turned away from smaller-company stocks. The Russell 2000 index gave up 24.64 points, or 1.6 percent, to 1,533.61.

Trade news was also in the mix Tuesday. Investors were optimistic after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed that trade negotiations with China will resume the week of Oct.7. But Trump dampened that sentiment with remarks before the UN General Assembly, where he underscored the need for a fair trade deal with China, threatening more tariffs.

Tuesday’s volatile turn is a break from what has mostly been positive run for stocks this month after trade tensions eased somewhat, fueling speculation the next round of negotiations might at least yield an interim deal on trade.

The market’s gains have become weaker as September nears its end. The S&P 500 notched a 2.8 percent gain the first week of the month, but is currently on track for a gain of 1.4 percent.

While uncertainty over a possible impeachment probe unsteadied markets Tuesday, history shows the impeachment of a president doesn’t necessarily mean disaster for the stock market.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.7 percent on Sept. 9, 1998, when Independent Counsel Kenneth Starr delivered his report to Congress on possible impeachable offenses by President Bill Clinton. But concern that slumping economies abroad would drag down the US economy was the bigger story of the day for the market.

Two days later, when Starr’s report was released to the public, the S&P 500 jumped 2.9 percent after investors saw the allegations weren’t as bad as some had feared.

Stocks veered up and down in the weeks that followed but were solidly higher when the House voted in December 1998 to impeach Clinton. When trading opened for the first time following just the second impeachment in the nation’s history, the S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent.

Stocks would keep jumping as they inflated until the dot-com bubble burst in 2000.

Technology stocks accounted for a big slice of the market’s decline Tuesday. Chip maker Intel fell 2.1 percent, and Qualcomm dropped 2.6 percent.

Energy stocks also dragged on the market as crude oil prices fell 2.3 percent. Schlumberger slid 4.7 percent, and Halliburton gave up 5.4 percent.

Investors shifted money into consumer product makers and utilities. Both those sectors moved higher as they are typically considered safer places to shift money when economic growth is uncertain.

Bonds rose and pushed yields lower in another sign that investors were becoming more cautious following the weak consumer confidence data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.64 percent from 1.7 percent late Monday.

Banks, including Citigroup, slid on the lower bond yields. The lower yields hamper a bank’s ability to raise interest rates on loans. Citigroup lost 2.4 percent.

AutoZone fell 4.4 percent after the auto parts retailer’s fiscal fourth quarter sales fell shy of Wall Street forecasts.

Benchmark crude oil fell $1.35 to settle at $57.29 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped $1.67 to $63.10.