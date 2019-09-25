The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.73 percent from 3.56 percent the week before.

NETWORKING

Party after work

Celebrate the end of another work week at this after-hours party from Mass Connections. There will be drink specials. Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Howl at the Moon Boston, 184 High St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Get the picture

Learn how to use the photo-editing software Adobe Photoshop at this class from General Assembly. This all-day bootcamp will cover basic skills, design fundamentals, and current trends. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

HACKATHON

Build something new

Join other collegiate women at the 5th annual installment of SharkHack, Simmons University’s 24-hour hackathon. Participants will be expected to create things such as new mobile apps, games, hardware hacks, and more. This event is aimed at women, but people of all gender identities are welcome to attend. Friday, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. the next day, Simmons University, 300 Fenway, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WEBINAR

Go digital

Enter the world of digital advertising at this livestreamed workshop from General Assembly. Participants will learn the basics of running a digital campaign. Friday, 1 to 3 p.m., online. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.