NEW YORK — The Federal Trade Commission is suing Match Group for allegedly using fake love interest ads to trick consumers into paying for a subscription to dating site Match.com

The site lets people create profiles for free but you need to pay for a subscription to respond to messages. Match sent e-mails to non-subscribers telling them they had received a response on the site. But the FTC says Match sent millions of e-mails about notices that came from accounts already flagged as likely fake. Match did prevent subscribers from getting e-mails from suspected fake accounts, the FTC says.