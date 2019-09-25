“Who’s going to really wait and retain a storefront, and pay the rent, and pay the insurance, and pay the bills if it’s not even guaranteed that they are going to be able to reopen?” said David Mattuchio, who owns two Vapor Station stores in Tewskbury and Woburn “And if they are able to reopen, what kind of products are they going to sell?”

While many convenience stores and other retailers offer vaping products — as do marijuana dispensaries — some businesses rely almost exclusively on them for their revenue. Baker’s emergency ban, imposed over mounting concerns about vaping-related lung illnesses, effectively shuts down those shops.

Dozens of Massachusetts vaping shops are in danger of going under because of a four-month ban on the sale of vaping fluids, cartridges, and accessories imposed by Governor Charlie Baker Tuesday.

Mattuchio said that in light of the ban he has decided to permanently close both of his stores. He plans to lay off his four employees, and will attempt to sell his inventory to retailers in other states.

Like others in the business, Mattuchio said illnesses associated with vaping are the result of illicit marijuana products, which have been a focus of public health authorities looking into the cases that have sickened hundreds of people, and killed at least nine nationwide. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people avoid vaping altogether for the time being.

“I’ve never heard a case of anybody coming in and telling me they got sick from a product that I sell,” Mattuchio said.

Jonathan Lau, who owns The Vape Shop, with stores in Cleveland Circle and Oak Square, said his business has been off by nearly 40 percent since late August when concerns about a mysterious vaping illness began circulating.

Lau said Wednesday that he is still awaiting official word from health authorities before he halts sales. As of noontime, he was selling vaping products to customers who said they wanted to stock up.

Lau said that during the four-month prohibition period he will try to keep the Cleveland Circle shop open by selling more traditional head shop supplies such as pipes and rolling papers, but he doesn’t expect the Oak Square location to survive and will have to lay off three workers.

Many owners of vape businesses say it’s a safer alternative to smoking cigarettes, so they do not want to sell tobacco products as a way to get by while the ban is in effect. Mattuchio and Lau said they turned to vaping to help them shake smoking habits.

“It just goes against everything,” Lau said. “I got into this business to get away from Big Tobacco.”

Emilia Papanicolau, who stopped by The Vape Shop in Cleveland Circle Wednesday morning, said she hopes the state can quickly determine that legal vape products are not causing the illnesses.

She said she was able to quit smoking after 12 years because of vaping. If her supply of products runs out, Papanicolau said, she may travel to a state where their sale is still allowed. But she is not planning to return to smoking cigarettes.

“I don’t want to do that,” she said, “and everyone around me would be disappointed as well.”

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.