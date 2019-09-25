The real estate data firm Warren Group said the median price for a single-family home in the state jumped 4.7 percent from last August, to $420,000, which is the highest it has ever recorded for the month of August. Condo prices rose 9.9 percent, to $401,000, also an all-time high.

Prices of both single-family homes and condominums in Massachusetts climbed again in August, according to data out Wednesday, while the number of closed sales fell amid a continued shortage of homes to buy.

The state’s housing market wrapped up the summer the same way it started: Tight and expensive.

The number of sales fell, though, as they have during most of year. Closed sales of single-family homes fell 3.1 percent from last August, according to Warren, while condo sales dipped 0.3 percent.

“Everyone is trying to figure out if this is a sign of a slowing market or simply a lack of inventory,” said Warren Group CEO Tim Warren, in a statement. “I’m betting on a strong local economy and job growth to keep housing hot for another year.”

Rising prices, however, do not appear to be drawing would-be sellers into the market. The number of single-family homes for sale fell 20 percent last month compared with August 2018, according to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors, while new listings for houses and condos dropped 11 percent.

That sparse supply, coupled with sky-high prices, is leaving a growing pool of would-be buyers with few options, said Anne Meczywor, broker/associate at Roberts & Associates Realty Inc. in Lenox and president of MAR.

“We had another difficult month for first-time homebuyers who were looking for a home they could afford in Massachusetts,” she said.

