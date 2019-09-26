“My use doesn’t fit in that neighborhood anymore,” Batchelder said. “It’s a natural to do housing there.”

Development firm Bass Realty on Thursday filed initial plans for the project with the Boston Planning & Development Agency, saying it wants to put a five-story apartment building on the site of a Verizon service center and a neighboring warehouse on Enterprise Street. Bass principal Chip Batchelder said he has owned the buildings since the mid-1990s as industrial property. But the area has changed so much over the years.

The neighborhood around South Bay is changing fast. And next up could be an apartment building on Boston Street in Dorchester’s Polish Triangle that would include about 400 units.

With four acres, he can do a lot. The project would include about 400 units in three wings, along with nearly two acres of “publicly accessible open space,” according to a letter sent to the BPDA, as well as a one-way street that would cut through, connecting Boston Street and South Bay.

The site is next door to the recently-opened expansion of the huge shopping center, which added 475 apartments, a new movie theater and a more pedestrian-oriented street grid, to its big-box stores and enormous parking lot. This project — if approved and built — would essentially knit that expansion more neatly into the neighborhood to the south and east.

“I’m the missing tooth now,” said Batchelder, who noted that he even hired the same architecture firms that designed the South Bay expansion.

He will, though, need BPDA approval to permit the site. Batchelder said he’s had preliminary meetings with neighborhood groups and local elected officials, and received good feedback, but the project will undergo formal community review in the coming months.

Some residents in the tightly-knit three-decker neighborhoods around South Bay pushed back against the mall’s expansion over concerns about traffic. Those worries may be echoed on this project, which would include a 260-space underground garage along with 25 on-street parking spaces.

Several other development projects are either recently complete or in the works nearby. The owners of South Bay have said they envision eventually redeveloping the entire 50-acre shopping complex to feel more like a traditional mixed-use neighborhood, though plans for that are still in early stages.

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.