Saturday SEMINAR Detox your life

Learn how to steer clear of toxic relationships in your personal and professional life at this talk from the Moakley Center for Public Management at Suffolk University. Prominent Bostonian women will share their personal stories and insights. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Suffolk University, 120 Tremont St., fifth floor Boston. $33. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Where the heart is

Nail down the basics of buying your first home at this discussion from real estate startup Flyhomes. Attendees will gain an understanding of current market trends and how to get started in the home-buying process. There will be a complimentary breakfast. Saturday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., WeWork, 77 Sleeper St., 2nd floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

JOBS

Count yourself in

Learn how to get a job with the US Census at this information session from community space Make-It Springfield. A recruiter will answer questions. Attendees will need to bring an ID and a device for accessing the Internet, such as a smartphone or laptop. Resumes are encouraged but not required. Sunday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

