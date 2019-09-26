The decision to pull e-cig products comes on the heels of Walmart stepping up on gun control following mass shootings in Ohio and Texas that claimed 31 lives, including 22 at an El Paso Walmart . Among the notable measures: the company ended the sale of ammunition for short-barrel rifles and handguns, a move Walmart estimates will reduce its share of the bullet market from about 20 percent to between 6 percent and 9 percent.

I bring this up after Walmart announced last Friday it would stop selling e-cigarettes in the United States amid worries about the potential health risks of vaping.

AVON — It’s the store liberal elites love to hate, yet last weekend I found myself at the Walmart Supercenter here, wandering the endless aisles and pondering this question: When did the nation’s biggest retailer grow a conscience?

Advertisement

This wasn’t a one-off pronouncement. The giant retailer raised the minimum age for gun buyers to 21 after the 2018 Parkland, Fla. massacre of 17 students and staffers. The Parkland gunman was 17 years old and legally purchased his AR-15 assault rifle. Walmart hasn’t sold those military-style rifles since 2015, nor does it sell handguns anymore. The company does not stock guns of any kind in its 49 stores in Massachusetts.

“I applaud Walmart,” said Boston gun control advocate John Rosenthal . “Walmart is absolutely stepping up in the absence of common sense gun laws.”

It’s one thing to control what it’s in your stores, but it’s another to use your clout to influence public policy. Walmart can check that box, too.

“We encourage our nation’s leaders to move forward and strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon wrote in Sept. 3 note about gun violence. “Today, I’m sending letters to the White House and the Congressional leadership that call for action on these common sense measures.”

Advertisement

Wow, that’s not the Walmart I grew up with — the one where its “Everyday Low Price” promise was made possible by the company underpaying US workers and using its buying power to send American manufacturing overseas. The formula spurred Walmart’s growth — it has more than 5,000 locations in the US — and hollowed out many a downtown in the process. It was enough to make some consumers feel guilty about saving a few bucks.

Dig a little deeper, and you learn that Walmart grew tired of being categorized as an evil empire. The epiphany came in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina, when Walmart was widely praised for its emergency response to the Gulf Coast disaster. An expert in supply chains and logistics, Walmart was able to deliver food, water, and other supplies to parts of Louisiana faster than FEMA.

That led then CEO Lee Scott to ask: “How can we be that Walmart, the Walmart we were during Katrina, all of the time?”

The answer: Go green. With the help of former Clinton aide turned PR honcho Leslie Dach, the company in 2005 set off to become a leader in sustainability, long before environmental-friendly policies were widespread in corporate America.

It wasn’t entirely altruistic: the retailer figured out it could save money — and the planet. Walmart cut its electricity use and increased its reliance on clean energy such as solar and wind. It reduced food waste and put the squeeze on suppliers to cut down on packaging waste.

Advertisement

“It turned out to be great for business. It caught fire inside,” said Charles Fishman, the author of “The Walmart Effect,” a book about how the company is transforming the US economy.

Feeling good about going green, Fishman believes, laid the foundation for Walmart to try to do right by its employees and community.

In 2009, Walmart, the nation’s largest private employer, championed an employer mandate for health care that became a critical part of the Affordable Care Act.

Two years later, Walmart went on a health kick with First Lady Michelle Obama, pledging to reduce sodium, fat, and sugar in packaged foods and lower prices of fruits and vegetables. By 2015, the chain achieved many of those goals.

While Walmart is famously hostile to unionization of its 1.5 million workers in the US, the discount chain has raised its hourly minimum wage, with the average full-time hourly worker now making $14.26. Last year, the company began offering 10 weeks paid maternity leave to hourly workers .

“I don’t think it’s green washing. I don’t think it’s propaganda,” Fishman told me. “It’s a dawning realization you can move carefully and have a big impact.”

Margaret McKenna, who ran the Walmart Foundation — the company’s charitable arm — from 2007 to 2011, gives a lot of credit to McMillon, the current CEO.

Advertisement

“I will tell you had it not been for Doug, I would have left Walmart in six months,” said McKenna, a civil rights lawyer who was the longtime president of Lesley University in Cambridge before heading to work for the Bentonville, Ark. company.

McKenna was upset about the amount of food that was thrown out at Walmart, which had become the nation’s largest grocer. Not just expired food, but fresh food. Executives told her there was not much they could do about it.

But McMillon, then the head of Walmart’s Sam’s Club unit, helped McKenna navigate the bureaucracy and pushed executives to come up with a plan to donate the food. McMillon agreed to have Sam’s Club pilot a program in 2008.

“It was Doug who showed that it could happen,” said McKenna. “I was the catalyst. He was the support system.”

Not only is Walmart the country’s largest food donor today, but it has committed to zero food waste by 2025. A recent report by the Center for Biological Diversity gave Walmart an “A” for its efforts, putting it ahead of Whole Foods.

“What’s amazing to me, he’s got the support of the board,” said McKenna.

Members of the Walton family, whose patriarch Sam Walton opened the first Walmart in 1962, remain the company’s biggest shareholders. The family tends to be conservative, but McKenna theorizes that the younger generation is more “diverse in their thinking.”

Advertisement

In August, the Business Roundtable, an influential group of CEOs, redefined what it means to be a corporation, one that doesn’t prioritize the needs of shareholders over customers, employees, suppliers, and communities. Last week, McMillon was named its incoming chairman.

A decade ago, the notion that Walmart could help corporate America find its soul would have been laughable. Today, Walmart and McMillon are no joke when it comes to showing how companies can do well and do good.

And it’s not a moment too soon for companies to realize they need to build an economy for all, considering that Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are mapping out a reckoning that would tilt the system in favor of workers. Or as Congressman Joe Kennedy puts it, it’s time for the pursuit of “moral capitalism.”

Walmart is far from perfect — no organization is — but if a company as big as this one can begin to change its ways, it should give hope that a more equitable economy is possible.

Shirley Leung is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @leung.