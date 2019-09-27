Pollack has every reason to want business leaders on her side. Transportation will be a big issue on Beacon Hill this fall, with a public hearing slated for Oct. 8 on Baker’s new $18 billion bond bill , and a broader debate expected in the House.

Governor Charlie Baker’s transportation secretary is making the rounds in the business community to tout the administration’s agenda. This speech in Waltham, to Associated Industries of Massachusetts, marked the latest tour stop.

Commuters want a quick fix to Greater Boston’s maddening road congestion and transit breakdowns. But that’s not what Stephanie Pollack had to offer on Friday.

Advertisement

On Friday, Pollack whipped through a 60-plus page PowerPoint presentation that jumped from climate resiliency to bridge replacements to better bus trips. When she hears critics say the Baker administration doesn’t feel a sense of urgency, she says that state officials are actually “doing a ton.” The results just might not be visible yet.

Here are a few issues to mull over while you wait for your Orange Line train.

Transportation and Climate Initiative: The Baker administration is all in on this multistate effort, known as TCI. Essentially, it would resemble an existing cap-and-trade system for power plant emissions in the Northeast, but for transportation fuels. The end result would drive up costs at the pump; the extra expense would be baked into gas prices at the wholesale level. We don’t yet know how much money this could raise for Massachusetts; Pollack suggested “hundreds of millions.” The business community seems to be widely embracing this proposal.

Gas tax: What about raising the gas tax? It’s been stuck in neutral for six years, while T fares continue to climb. This concept, likely a hot topic for debate on Beacon Hill this fall, has become a divisive one in the business community. As with Baker, Pollack doesn’t seem like a fan. Her only mention of the gas tax was to compare it unfavorably to TCI; the regional initiative, she said, is smarter because other nearby states’ fuel costs would rise in unison with Massachusetts.

Advertisement

Tolls: More cold water. Some advocates have pushed the idea of using the state’s electronic tolling system to manage traffic flow by charging more at peak times or less at off-peak hours. But Pollack said many existing gantries are where there’s little congestion, and not necessarily in places where traffic jams are the worst. She’s skeptical enough people who have the flexibility to drive at different hours would do so to save a few bucks, and lower-wage workers with fixed shifts could be punished as a result.

Telecommuting: From Pollack’s perspective, not enough people around here work from home. Baker’s transportation bond bill would encourage companies to allow more telecommuting by offering a $2,000-per-worker tax credit. Senator Eric Lesser of Longmeadow touted a different idea in Springfield this week: reimbursing people who move to Western Mass. and continue to work remotely for their companies back east.

Purchasing reform: Baker and Pollack also want the business community’s buy-in for policy changes included in the bond bill, including those that streamline purchasing procedures and better integrate design work with construction. Procurement rules would be relaxed to make it easier for developers to build transportation infrastructure — from stairways to stations — that would be handed over for public use.

Advertisement

Big-ticket projects: Pollack pointedly spent little time on big projects. She seemed more content to dwell on smaller delights: the efficacy of dedicated bus lanes, “adaptive” traffic signals, or a $1.4 million fix involving new stripes and signs at a Middleborough rotary. What about the North-South Rail Link? Pollack said it hasn’t been ruled out, while underscoring just how massive the undertaking would be. Track 61? The discontinued Seaport rail line has been protected from development and is being used for Red Line testing, but there are no definitive plans to revive it for passenger service.

People remain curious about proposals such as West Station in Allston, for example, or that long-awaited South Station expansion. Pollack said the administration isn’t opposed to big capital projects, but don’t count on them to fix your commute in any near future.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.