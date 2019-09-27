Harvard’s endowment, which is three years into an overhaul, is still trailing rivals.

The $40.9 billion endowment, the biggest in higher education, returned 6.5% in fiscal 2019, Harvard Management Co. reported Friday. Massachusetts Institute of Technology posted the highest number -- 8.8% -- among endowments so far this year. Nine funds that have reported share one thing -- gains are down from 2018.

N.P. Narvekar, who was hired from Columbia University in 2016 to revamp Harvard’s investment office in Boston, has made significant changes. After he joined as chief executive officer, Harvard cut staff by almost half to less than 150 people, shifted almost all its capital to external money managers while shutting down internal trading groups and spinning out a team overseeing direct real estate investments. The endowment returned 10% last year.