The settlement comes a little more than a year after the hedge fund manager, William A. Ackman, raised the white flag and ended a prominent bet that shares of Herbalife would collapse because he believed it was running an unsustainable pyramid scheme.

The company agreed to pay $20 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle claims that it misled investors for six years and told them that its business practices in China were different from its operations in other countries.

Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management, had bet as much as $1 billion on the collapse. He began his crusade in 2012 with a three-hour presentation that he called “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” To support his campaign, he produced a number of critical reports about the company.

One of Ackman’s critiques focused on Herbalife’s activities in China. A 2014 presentation said that “Herbalife violates China’s directing-selling and pyramid-sales laws.”

The settlement with the SEC, in which Herbalife neither admitted nor denied the allegations, is not the first time the company has been penalized by a regulator over its business practices.

In 2016, a $200 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission required Herbalife to hire an outside monitor and make substantial changes to its business practices. But the commission let the company continue to operate, allowing it to avoid the regulatory death knell that Ackman had been banking on.

A spokesman for Ackman declined to comment. A spokesman for Herbalife did not respond to a request for comment.

“Herbalife deprived investors of valuable information necessary to evaluate risk and make informed investment decisions,” Marc Berger, director of the SEC’s New York regional office, said in a statement.

The statement from the agency noted that its investigation was continuing but did not elaborate.

For much of the time that Ackman was an investor in Herbalife, its shares traded higher — sometimes by as much as double the price they were when he announced his bearish campaign.

Early on, a number of prominent Wall Street investors lined up to take the opposite side of Ackman’s trade, including billionaire Carl C. Icahn, Herbalife’s largest investor.