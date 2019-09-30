The move will give the school a modern campus, said Ben Franklin president Anthony Benoit, one that’s closer to the neighborhoods where many of its roughly 550 students live, and to nonprofits and educational institutions with which the school partners.

The technical college, which has been based on Berkeley Street since its founding in 1908, on Monday completed the purchase of the old Harrison Supply Co. building on Harrison Avenue, near Melnea Cass Boulevard, where it plans to build a new campus on a seven-tenths of an acre site in the next few years. The school said it will soon file plans with the Boston Planning & Development Agency for a building that would be about 85,000 square feet.

After more than a century in the South End, the Ben Franklin Institute of Technology is heading to Dudley Square.

“Dudley Square was high on our list from the start,” Benoit said, in describing the school’s search. “There’s so much going on there, and a lot of thought about how to do really great economic development.”

The purchase is part of a two-step transaction for Ben Franklin, which in January hired brokers to sell its longtime home in the South End. No deal has yet closed for that site, which real estate brokers expect will fetch tens of millions of dollars. But Benoit said there has been strong interest and he’s “fully optimistic” that a sale will happen, with the proceeds enough to pay for the new building. Any money left over would go toward bolstering Ben Franklin’s endowment of about $4 million.

“We’re a small nonprofit college educating low-income kids. We need every dollar we can get our hands on,” he said. “We’re pretty comfortable moving forward.”

Ben Franklin, founded with a bequest from the Boston-born founding father, is the latest in a wave of local colleges and universities aiming to cash in on the city’s hot real estate market. But while some of those institutions have sold what is essentially surplus real estate or partnered with private developers to enhance their existing campuses, Ben Franklin is planning to pick up stakes and moving across town.

That, Benoit said, meant finding a new location that made sense. It wanted to stay in the City of Boston, with about an acre to build on, access to transit, and, ideally, be closer to Dorchester, Roxbury, or Mattapan — neighborhoods where many of their students live. School officials took some staff members a tour of potential sites in Dudley Square, he said, and it felt like home.

“We kept seeing people we know. Like, ‘Oh, there’s so-and-so,’ ” he recalled. “That’s where our students are.”

And in a few years, that’s where Ben Franklin will be, too.

The institute put its South End campus on the market earlier this year. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/File/Globe Staff

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bytimlogan.