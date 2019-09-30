Tuesday SEMINAR Get interpersonal

Sharpen your interpersonal skills at this panel discussion from Suffolk University. Topics include motivating and engaging with a diverse range of teammates. Tuesday, 12:15 to 1:30 p.m., Suffolk University, 120 Tremont St., 5th floor Commons, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Latinx community networking

Join a panel of Latinx and Hispanic local leaders and executives as they discuss work opportunities at this event from PTC’s Latinx Employee Resource Group, HOLA. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore PTC’s new headquarters after the panel. Tuesday,5:30 to 8 p.m., PTC Headquarters, 121 Seaport Blvd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday

JOB FAIR

Bilingual professionals

Talk your way into a new job at this business fair for workers who speak more than one language from DiversityJobs.com. Employers present will include Amazon, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and the Museum of Fine Arts, as well as others. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sheraton Boston Hotel, 39 Dalton St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Load your deck

Learn how to improve your “pitch deck”— the standard presentation given to potential startup investors— at this workshop from the Boston University BUild Lab. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to get one-on-one feedback on their presentations. Breakfast will be served. Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Boston University BUild Lab, 730 Commonwealth Ave., Brookline. $50. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.