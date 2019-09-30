The 1,500-square-foot greenhouse-inspired space, designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects and Studio Troika, can accommodate 150 people inside year-round, and an additional 150 people on its patio during warmer months, “providing an open-air experience where guests can enjoy Trillium in a beautiful natural setting,” representatives said.

An exact opening date for the space at 401 Park, previously known as the Landmark Center, still hasn’t been announced as of Monday.

Trillium Brewing Co., the darling of the Boston-area craft beer scene, is set to open a new freestanding taproom just outside the Time Out Market in the Fenway, according to the company.

The new taproom will offer a selection of 18 draft beers, bottles, cans to go, select merchandise, and packaged snacks from local purveyors.

Advertisement

Although Trillium Fenway is located just outside of the popular Time Out Market, the small beer hall is technically a separate operation that just happens to be located at the same development, a representative said.

As for design, the space reflects co-founder JC Tetreault’s passion for botany, representatives said, and the space features plants lining the structure and foliage surrounding the building, representatives said.

It’s also made with beer lovers in mind. The space will feature a one-barrel brew system with an open look into production; the brewing program will be an extension of a Trillium pilot program that allows its brewers to experiment with various styles and ingredients.

To celebrate its Fenway space, Trillium is also releasing a new “Emerald Necklace” series of beers, which pays tribute to the park near the new taproom. Its first beer in the series is called “The Fens” — an IPA “brewed with the incredibly vibrant and aromatic duo of Mosaic and Galaxy hops,” representatives said. (Cans of “The Fens” are currently being sold at Trillium’s Fort Point and Canton locations while supplies last, and proceeds from the beer will be donated to the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, representatives said.)

Advertisement

Once it opens, Trillium Fenway’s hours of operation will be:

Sunday: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

Monday: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. through midnight

Friday: 11 a.m. through midnight

Saturday: 11 a.m. through midnight

For more information on Trillium Fenway, including an opening date, company representatives urge customers to follow the outpost on Twitter.

Trillium Fenway joins a slew of other Boston-area locations, including its Fort Point restaurant, its Canton brewery, the open-air beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway near Rowes Wharf, and a farmhouse brewery in Connecticut.

“Since founding Trillium in 2013, co-founders Esther and JC Tetreault have stayed true to the mission of building strong communities through beer and creating destinations for people to celebrate life’s moments,” a statement from representatives said. “Trillium Fenway is a unique expression of that mission, expanding the way that beer lovers can share and experience Trillium at the source.”

More photos of the space:

Photo courtesy of Trillium