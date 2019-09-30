WeWork shelved its plans for an initial public offering Monday, a startling retreat for a company that expanded rapidly in recent years as it sought to transform commercial real estate in the world’s biggest cities.

The move is the clearest sign yet that investors are increasingly wary of ambitious young companies that have run up huge losses and might not become profitable for years.

WeWork’s parent, the We Co., aimed to sell enough shares to raise as much as $4 billion, and had lined up $6 billion in a bank loan that was contingent on the IPO. Without a large infusion of capital, the company is expected to slam the brakes on its breakneck expansion. Analysts estimate that at its recent growth rate, We could run out of cash by the middle of next year.