WeWork is formally withdrawing the prospectus for its scrapped initial public offering, capping a botched effort to go public that cost its top executive his job.

“This puts an official pause on our process of becoming a public company,” Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, who took over last week as co-chief executive officers of WeWork parent We Co., said in a note to staff Monday. “Rest assured, WeWork will become a public company, but we can only IPO once and we want to do it right.”

The withdrawal ends a turbulent process that turned one of the most hotly anticipated IPOs into a cautionary tale of the public market’s reticence to pay up for a business model that’s unproven. Co-founder Adam Neumann stepped down as chief executive officer last week after concerns about corporate governance and the money-losing startup’s aggressive growth.