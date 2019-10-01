Thursday COMPETITION Dinner & ideas

Cobble together a band of like-minded innovators at this dinner for MIT’s upcoming IDEAS Social Innovation Challenge competition. The event is designed to help competitors group into teams. Groups must be led by an MIT student but may include competitors from around the world. Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m., MIT Stratton Student Center (W20) Lobdell, second floor, 84 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Meet other professionals

Build bridges over brews at this networking event from entrepreneurship website The Milli Blog. Thursday, 7 to 10 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

INDUSTRY MEETUP

Find your drive

Join other professionals working in the field of autonomous vehicles at this event hosted by BostInno. There will be a panel of local CEOs discussing progress in the industry within the last year. Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Analog Garage, 125 Summer St., Boston. $25 for startup founders and employees, $35 general admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Market yourself

Learn how to create an “employer brand” to help your business attract employees at this training from Boston Human Capital Partners. Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., WeWork, 10th floor, 501 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

