US Representative Katherine Clark, who as vice chair of the Democratic caucus is the sixth-highest ranking member of the House, took part in the opening panel at the three-day gathering in the Seaport District. She was there to talk about the pursuit of new solutions and groundbreaking ideas related to social issues, but the conversation quickly turned to Trump’s efforts to get Ukrainian officials to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s family.

The organizers of HubWeek didn’t know the country would be in the grip of an impeachment inquiry when they chose “The Pursuit” as the theme of Boston’s annual ideas festival. But as the event began Tuesday, the congressional investigation into President Trump took center stage.

Advertisement

“A sitting president put his political gain over our national security interests,” Clark said. “He risked the integrity of our elections . . . and he betrayed his oath of office.”

During the panel discussion, Clark told Globe managing director Linda Henry, a HubWeek cofounder, that she thinks the latest scandal will be easier for voters to understand than previous political problems Trump has faced, such as Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russian election interference.

“This isn’t a 400-page report after two years of investigations giving all these reasons why someone might not meet all of the evidentiary standards,” she said. “This is clear. This is a whistleblower who felt compelled to come forward, and a president who admitted, ‘Yes, this is what I said to a foreign leader.’ ”

Trump has said he did nothing wrong in his interaction with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

Clark said after she left stage that she believes the House inquiry will hew to the incidents outlined in the whistleblower complaint and a White House document memorializing Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president.

But she said she is keeping an eye on other issues that continue to emerge — including revelations that Trump and US Attorney General William Barr have asked foreign leaders to help them trace the origins of the Mueller investigation.

Advertisement

“These revelations that are coming in a fast and furious way — of course they’re going to be of interest — but our focus remains on the whistleblower complaint, and the abuse of power that is outlined in that complaint,” she said.

Her comments came as part of a wider conversation about ways participants at HubWeek could pursue progress on social problems that are facing Boston and beyond. The festival, now in its fifth year, chose an intentionally broad theme as a way to frame a wide variety of issues as part of a single discussion.

At the opening event, Clark and Henry followed a conversation with Gerald Chertavian, founder of the nonprofit Year Up.

Chertavian, whose organization helps people acquire the technical and professional skills they need to compete in the job market, challenged the audience to work for change in a very different respect.

Hiring managers, he said, could help applicants with nontraditional qualifications by doing away with requirements for four-year degrees — which are often unnecessary, Chertavian said, and hard for people from lower-income backgrounds to afford.

“When you’re in any position of power, you are in position to set the agenda,” he said. “Learning isn’t enough. Being more ‘woke’ isn’t enough. You have to take action.”

In a later discussion with the Globe’s Henry, conservationist and former Patagonia chief executive Kristine Tompkins encouraged HubWeek participants to take action immediately if they want to do something about climate change.

Advertisement

“The loudest voice of all is silence,” Tompkins said. “A civil society requires so much more from us than we have been giving in the last several decades.”

HubWeek was founded by the Globe, Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospital, and MIT. The festival runs through Thursday at the intersection of Seaport Boulevard and Fan Pier Boulevard.

Outside of the village of tents and modified shipping containers that make up the festival, there’s a variety of artistic, immersive experiences designed to help visitors shift their thinking in other ways.

An art installation called “Leavings/Belongings” displayed a multicolored selection of parcels bearing the written stories of refugees from around the world, who described their journeys in pursuit of a better, safer life.

“I traveled only at night, at first during the new moon. It was so dark I could barely see my hands,” read one that was written by a person who came to Taiwan from mainland China.

Across a spread of artificial turf, Kelley Van Dilla and their colleagues were setting up a fabric-covered scaffold that used audio-visual elements to help visitors explore different gender identities. The “Playground of Empathy” project has displayed at workplaces and industry-specific conferences before, but never at a wide-ranging festival like HubWeek.

“We don’t know who we’re going to meet,” Van Dilla said. “We don’t know who’s going to come up to us, what kind of connections we’re going to make, what kind of impact we’re going to have.”

Advertisement

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.