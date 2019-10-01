On Tuesday, nearly seven months after Warren first unveiled her plan, The Verge offered a window into what Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, thinks about it. In leaked audio recordings of open meetings with employees this summer, Zuckerberg can be heard speculating about how the company would respond to Warren if she were to enact the plan as president. “If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge,” he said.

Warren rolled out a proposal to break up Facebook, Amazon, and other tech giants in March. To ensure that tech workers got her message, her campaign paid for a billboard near a major transit station in San Francisco. In all capital letters, the billboard read: “Break Up Big Tech.”

For months, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has made “big, structural change” the rallying cry of her presidential campaign. And when it comes to the tech sector, that has meant taking square aim at giant companies like Facebook — companies she says have become so large that they are stifling competition.

“Does that still suck for us? Yeah. I mean, I don’t want to have a major lawsuit against our own government. That’s not like the position you want to be in. We care about our country and want to work with our government to do good things,” he added.

Shortly after The Verge published Zuckerberg’s remarks, Warren responded by renewing her criticism of Facebook. “What would really ‘suck,’” she said, mimicking Zuckerberg’s language, “is if we don’t fix a corrupt system that lets giant companies like Facebook engage in illegal anticompetitive practices, stomp on consumer privacy rights, and repeatedly fumble their responsibility to protect our democracy.”

The public surfacing of grievances between Warren and Zuckerberg has the effect of publicly pitting one of the leading Democratic candidates for president against the head of the world’s largest social network, at a time when Silicon Valley in general and Facebook in particular continue to be scrutinized for its efforts to combat disinformation and prevent election interference in 2020 and beyond.

In the audio recording clipped and published by The Verge, Zuckerberg ties his criticism of Warren’s plan to concerns about election interference.

“And, you know, it doesn’t make election interference less likely. It makes it more likely because now the companies can’t coordinate and work together.”

Warren, meanwhile, used the renewed focus on the issue as an opportunity to reiterate that she is “not afraid to hold Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon accountable.”