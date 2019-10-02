Thursday REAL ESTATE Mortgage rates

The latest rates will be released. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.64 percent from 3.73 percent the week before.

Friday

HACKATHON

Smart money

Join this financial “hackathon” — an intensive, multiday competition aimed at developing new technology — from Citizens Financial Group Inc. Teams of up to six will compete in challenges aimed at improving mobile banking and customer efficiency. Friday, 6 p.m., to Sunday, 7 p.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Express yourself

Master the art of public speaking at this workshop from BostonSpeaks. Speakers will learn persuasive techniques and work on building their confidence. Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Start a nonprofit

Learn the basics of starting a nonprofit from Boston University and MIT. Attendees will learn about obtaining tax exempt status, complying with Massachusetts nonprofit laws, and other essential information. Pizza will be served. Friday, noon to 1 p.m., Martin Trust Center, 1 Amherst St., The Garage, E40-163, Cambridge, Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

DISCUSSION

Don’t be alone

Job-hunting can be a lonely time. Learn how to recognize the signs of loneliness and deal with it at this workshop from the Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center. This event will cover common questions about loneliness, tips on how to defeat it, and other important topics. Friday, 11 to 12:30 p.m., The Exchange, Lower Level, Johnson Building, Central Library in Copley Square, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

