The ruling is the largest authorized retaliation in the WTO’s history, and it brings to an end a roughly 15-year dispute over the financial assistance that Europe provides to its major plane maker. But it could tip off a further escalation, worsening tensions between the United States and the European Union that have already been strained by President Trump’s confrontational approach to trade.

WASHINGTON — The World Trade Organization granted the United States permission to impose tariffs on as much as $7.5 billion of European products annually as part of a long-running complaint over subsidies given to European plane maker Airbus, clearing the way for the Trump administration to tax airplanes, wine, and other goods from Europe.

The World Trade Organization ruled last May that Europe had illegally subsidized several Airbus models, to the detriment of its American competitor, Boeing. In the latest ruling this week, the global trade body announced the value of the damages that the United States could seek to recoup by imposing tariffs.

The US Trade Representative has already prepared two lists of up to $25 billion worth of products that it might tax, including airplanes, fish, wine, leather purses, carpets, and clocks. It is expected to soon announce its final decision on which goods will be taxed.

Europe is prepared to respond to American tariffs with its own levies. The WTO is considering a parallel case that the European Union has brought against the United States for subsidizing Boeing, and the EU has drawn up its own list of $20 billion in American products that it could tax in response to that case. The WTO is expected to announce that decision early next year.

In a statement Wednesday, Cecilia Malmstrom, the European commissioner for trade, said that even though the United States had obtained WTO permission to levy tariffs, “opting for applying countermeasures now would be shortsighted and counterproductive.”

“Both the EU and the US have been found at fault by the WTO dispute settlement system,” she said. “The mutual imposition of countermeasures, however, would only inflict damage on businesses and citizens on both sides of the Atlantic, and harm global trade and the broader aviation industry at a sensitive time.”

An escalating trade spat with Europe would open another front in the global trade war that Trump has undertaken to try and change trade terms that he says have long disadvantaged the United States. The president has already imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion of products from China, in addition to levies on washing machines, solar panels, and steel and aluminum from Japan and Europe.

Those actions have raised the average American tariff rate to levels not seen in decades. The United States now has the highest tariff levels of any of the Group of 7 industrialized nations.

Markets sank Wednesday, following fresh evidence that the trade war is weighing on the global economy.

In a report published Tuesday, the World Trade Organization slashed its forecast for global trade growth this and next year. And a closely watched gauge of American manufacturing showed factory activity slowed in September, the second straight month of decline. New export orders in particular plummeted, suggesting a further trade downturn to come.

Airline stocks were hit particularly hard, since the additional tariffs are likely to increase the cost of new aircraft purchases. American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines all closed down more than 4 percent.

Trade tensions between the United States and the European Union have already been running high. The governments announced in mid-2018 that they would work toward a trade agreement, but negotiations quickly stalled over a dispute about whether agriculture should be included in the talks. Trump has been fiercely critical of Europe for selling more to the United States than it purchases and is considering hitting the bloc with additional tariffs on its cars this fall.

The European Union has been trying to head off the possibility of American retaliation through negotiations, but those talks have so far failed to produce an agreement that would forestall tariffs. Malmstrom said in an interview on Sept. 23 that the United States had been receptive to further discussions, but not to the idea of delaying its tariffs.

While the World Trade Organization does not encourage the use of tariffs, it does allow countries to impose them in certain situations where other governments are found to have broken WTO rules. If a country brings a trade dispute to the organization and wins, the global body may authorize it to block a certain dollar value of trade from another country as a penalty.

The ruling Wednesday gives the go-ahead for the United States to impose enough tariffs to block $7.5 billion in trade from Europe annually, until the two sides reach a negotiated settlement, or the WTO decides that Europe is in compliance with WTO rules.

The $7.5 billion award that the WTO announced Wednesday is by far the largest granted in the organization’s 24-year-old history. The next largest was a $4 billion decision granted to the European Union in 2002 in a dispute against the United States.