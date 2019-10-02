No, no one is relocating to Boston for the job. Instead, the firm has tapped a Boston lawyer for the role: Business attorney Mark Bettencourt started on Tuesday, taking over for Rob Insolia , who is based in New York. Insolia, meanwhile, became the firm’s chairman, replacing David Hashmall (also a New Yorker).

Bettencourt (left) has been easing into the role over the past several months, taking on additional management responsibilities. He says he’s proud of Goodwin’s Boston roots, even though the law firm now has a global reach and no longer considers itself “Boston based.”

“We would not be who we are today if we were not from Boston,” Bettencourt says. “The perseverance, tenacity, creativity, and innovation that I associate with the region are very much part of our DNA.”

The managing partner role represents the latest milestone in Bettencourt’s Boston career. He made his name with Testa, Hurwitz & Thibault, and then with Goodwin starting in 2005 after Testa’s high-profile dissolution. Along the way, Bettencourt became a close adviser to some tech companies that are now publicly traded, such as iRobot and HubSpot, and smaller startups that are still privately owned, such as Toast and Salsify.

He plans to continue to work with his clients, though most of his time now will be spent on management. His ambition for the firm is nothing short of making Goodwin the go-to place globally when companies in certain industries — tech, finance, life sciences, real estate, private equity — need legal advice. “No doubt it’s a lofty goal, but we’re certainly on our way,” he says.

Goodwin’s global scope has taken the law firm deep into Europe and Asia. An office in Luxembourg opened this week and another will open in Santa Monica, Calif. this month, bringing the total around the world to 12. About 1,225 lawyers work for the firm now, out of 2,100-plus employees.

There are nearly 870 people in Boston, still Goodwin’s largest office. The last time the managing partner role was based in Boston was 2012, when Regina Pisa last held both titles. (Insolia took over as managing partner that year, and Pisa handed over the chairman role to Hashmall in 2014.)

Bettencourt needs to think globally, but he can’t also help but think locally. He is particularly intrigued by the game-changing potential that Boston offers the life sciences sector.

“When you ask anyone who is an entrepreneur who is interested in starting a life sciences company, who should you call [for legal advice], Goodwin Procter needs to be at the top of the list,” Bettencourt says. “We are pushing our way into that conversation.” — JON CHESTO

Moxy Boston hotel breaks with tradition

The Boston Park Plaza is known for its size — and its history. After all, it has hosted visitors for nearly a century.

Highgate Hotels, which manages the hotel, has a new venture opening Friday a couple of blocks away: Moxy Boston Downtown. But it’s a far cry from the Park Plaza.

You know this new 340-room tower dispenses with tradition when you walk in the front lobby off Tremont Street and see a food truck repurposed as a photo booth. The look is modern and whimsical.

The hotel will be managed by Highgate and owned by Norwich Partners, the hotel group led by David Leatherwood. (The Moxy brand, meanwhile, is owned by Marriott.) Patrick Lyons’s eponymous nightclub company will run the hotel bar. The Moxy rooms are all about 150 square feet, but they have floor-to-ceiling windows. The ones with the best views, right at the corner of Tremont and Stuart streets, are called “Wicked Awesome” on the hotel’s booking platform.

For Jonathan Crellin, vice president at Highgate, opening the Moxy has been an enjoyable diversion from the other hotels his firm runs in the city. Designers packed the Moxy with nods to its Theatre District location, including rigging lights, curtains, theater programs, and mannequins. “Over there, we had a black canvas,” Crellin says, “so we could go crazy.” — JON CHESTO

SBLI’s move online pairs well with business

For Jim Morgan, the chief executive of life insurer SBLI, moving into the online world felt like a bit of a risk. Morgan knew his business couldn’t ignore the potential for online sales. But what if the new digital outlet cannibalized the business of selling insurance in person?

After three months with an online portal, Morgan isn’t worrying any more. More than 1,200 new-customer applications have been initiated through the online portal but traditional sales rose as well. “The fear here was we were going to do this online application, and instantly all of the applications for our direct business would dry up, that they were not going to have any business,” Morgan says. “[But] it actually created a lift to our general business.”

The biggest advantage of selling online? SBLI can take orders on nights or weekends, after customer service reps have gone home. Nearly half the applications so far through the online portal have come in during “off hours.”

“Basically, we’re open seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” says David Ehrenthal, SBLI’s senior vice president of marketing.

The Woburn life insurer is also using new computing power to make underwriting decisions within six days, decisions that used to take six weeks.

To help manage this brave new world, Morgan hired Mike Beaser away from Fidelity Investments, where he was vice president of digital engagement. Beaser is now SBLI’s chief digital officer, a new job for the company. “We feel like we’ve put a boat in the water, and we’re here to compete,” Morgan says. — JON CHESTO

BC is faulted, praised in local land issues

Boston College and Mayor Ruthanne Fuller of Newton are locked in an unusual public feud about the fate of Webster Woods, 17 acres of BC-owned land off Hammond Pond Parkway. Fuller has threatened to take the property by eminent domain to preserve it; BC, which has no plans to develop the site, has vowed to fight the city.

A different kind of story unfolded 2 miles away at the Pine Tree Preserve, a 4-acre parcel across from the main BC campus.

Fred Laskey, head of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, and William Leahy, president of BC, celebrated the newly opened parkland on St. Thomas More Road adjacent to the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. BC had received complaints about the state of the property over the years, even though it’s owned by the MWRA. So finally the college did something about it, investing $2.5 million to take down fences, clear up the area, install lights, and build walking paths. BC will also pay for the property’s ongoing maintenance.

In his remarks, Leahy called Pine Tree Preserve a “cathedral to peace and to learning.”

He asked those in attendance: “What opportunities are there for other ways in which we can enhance the quality of life in the commonwealth at large, but also our neighborhood in particular?”

Maybe someone in Newton City Hall might like to answer that question. — JON CHESTO

Can’t keep a secret? Tell us. E-mail Bold Types at boldtypes@globe.com.