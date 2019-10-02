Two Massachusetts Stop & Shop employees who said they faced retaliation from the union for choosing to work during the 10-day strike in April have won settlements from the regional National Labor Relations Board in Boston. The United Food and Commercial Workers union must post notices in more than 70 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, as well as online and in the union newsletter, to inform workers that they are not required to join the union or pay full union dues, according to the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which represented the workers for free. The union must also return dues to the two workers and include this fact in the posted notices. In addition, the notices must state that the union will process resignations and refrain from threatening workers with fines or discipline if they choose to work during a strike. Worker Matthew Coffey filed an unfair labor practice charge stating that union agents at his Northampton store called him names and threatened violence when he went back to work. After the strike, Coffey said, he received letters from the union saying he had to appear before a union tribunal for electing to remain on the job instead of striking. Saood Rafique said in his unfair labor charge that a union steward in Jamaica Plain told other workers to make his job duties more difficult once the strike was over. Both men said the union misled them into thinking that they were required to join the United Food and Commercial Workers. “The individual rights of workers don’t cease to exist when union bosses call a strike,” Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work Foundation, said in a statement. “Workers have a legal right to defy union boss strike demands.” The union did not respond to a request for comment. — KATIE JOHNSTON

ECONOMY

Companies added 135,000 jobs in September

US companies are still hiring, but at a much slower pace. A modest 135,000 jobs were added in September, a private survey found, a sign that hiring is slowing as the trade war takes a toll on the economy and employers grow cautious. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that hiring has particularly slowed in mining, which actually cut 3,000 jobs, and manufacturing, which added just 2,000. Health care providers added 35,000 jobs, while a category that mostly includes hotels and restaurants reported 18,000 more jobs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Walmart the latest store to halt sales of Zantac and generic brands

Walmart has become the latest store to halt sales of the popular heartburn treatment Zantac after health regulators warned about a potentially dangerous contaminant in the drug. The nation’s largest retailer said Wednesday that it suspended sales of all drugs sold over the counter, or without a prescription, that include Zantac’s active ingredient, ranitidine. Aside from Zantac, that includes Equate and Member’s Mark brands. The Food and Drug Administration said last month it detected low levels of a probable cancer-causing chemical in Zantac and related generic drugs to treat ulcers and reflux disease. The same chemical has been linked to dozens of recalls of prescription blood pressure drugs in the past year. The drugstore chains CVS Health, Walgreens, and Rite Aid have already pulled Zantac products from their shelves.

beverages

a Yuengling POUR, WITH A KISS OF Hershey’s

Soon on tap: a new brew featuring Yuengling’s nearly 200-year-old porter recipe and Hershey’s chocolate. The two Pennsylvania companies are teaming up on a limited-edition beer called Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter. The chocolate-infused brew will be available on tap beginning in mid-October at bars, restaurants, and other venues in 13 states from Kentucky to Massachusetts, as well as Washington, D.C. It’s the first collaboration for Pottsville-based Yuengling, America’s oldest operating brewery. The company says the beer will have ‘‘rich chocolate notes’’ and recommends pairing it with barbecued and smoked meats, cheeses and desserts. The brew was in development for nearly a year. Yuengling expects it to last until February. —ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLIMATE

Royal Shakespeare Company cuts ties to BP after climate protests

The Royal Shakespeare Company is ending its partnership with BP after student climate demonstrators protested the cultural institution’s partnership with the energy company. BP has supported a ticketing discount that made it possible for some 80,000 people between the ages of 16 and 25 to attend performances for 5 pounds ($6). But the renowned company says conversations with young people highlighted the ‘‘strength of feeling’’ among those who would benefit from the plan. The company says ‘‘amidst the climate emergency, which we recognize, young people are now saying clearly to us that the BP sponsorship is putting a barrier between them and their wish to engage with the RSC. We cannot ignore that message.’’ BP says it’s ‘‘disappointed and dismayed that the RSC has decided to end our partnership early.’’ — ASSOCIATED PRESS

investing

TD Ameritrade, E*Trade latest to eliminate commissions

TD Ameritrade is also eliminating commissions for online trading of US stocks and exchange-traded funds in the latest round of an industry battle over fees. Investors will benefit from lower costs after the moves announced Tuesday by TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab. TD Ameritrade said it will drop its commissions to zero from $6.95 on Thursday — four days ahead of Schwab — for online trading of stocks and ETFs listed in the United States and Canada. E*Trade Financial Corp. will end commissions on US listed stock, ETFs, and options trades on Oct. 7. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENVIRONMENT

India aims to eliminate single-use plastics within three years

India announced an ambitious campaign on Wednesday aimed at eliminating single-use plastics within three years. Environment ministry official Chintan Mishra said efforts to ‘‘sensitize’’ the public against single-use plastics started Wednesday, the 150th anniversary of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi’s birth. Most Indian states already have some regulations on single-use plastics. The central government is asking all states to try to end their use by 2022. Mishra, however, said the government would not impose a blanket nationwide ban. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

unions

French police take to the streets to protest wages and working conditions

Thousands of police officers took to the streets of Paris to protest low wages, long hours, lack of equipment, and an uptick in suicides among their comrades. The so-called ‘‘anger march’’ held Wednesday was the first mass mobilization by French police officers since 2001. Police unions say officers were given inadequate equipment and were overworked and exposed to excessive violence during weekly “yellow vest’’ movement protests between mid-November and this summer. In a symbolic action, some demonstrators lay on the ground surrounded by 51 black cardboard coffins representing police officers who took their own lives this year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS