Polar Park’s retail experiment, at the stadium’s Left Field Market convenience store, is anticipated to be the first of its kind in any pro sports arena in the country. And it’s a sign of how shopping is likely to change in the near future, for consumers and employees alike.

Thanks to technology that replaces cash registers with cameras and a phone app, fans of the Worcester Red Sox will be able to do just that when the team’s new ballfield opens in April 2021.

Imagine going to a ballgame and being able to walk into a store at the stadium, grab a box of Cracker Jack, and head back to your seat without waiting in line to pay.

For years, retailers have been trying to bring about the end of the check-out line. Self-scanning technology has been in place for over two decades, and its use has been rapidly spreading, according to RBR, a London research firm.

And more retailers are adopting Apple’s store model, with tablet-wielding employees handling check-outs on the sales floor.

Cashier-less stores go a step further, eliminating the checkout process as we know it.

Ben Weingarten/Worcester Red Sox/Worcester Red Sox

Amazon piloted cashier-less technology in the United States in 2016 with its Amazon Go stores, 15 of which are operating around the country.

Similar technology has been introduced in Asia, and a slew of copycat startups are racing to serve the global retail industry. Israel-based Trigo, which provides cashier-less checkouts to grocers, says its technology will serve 280 supermarkets in the next five years. Caper, a shopping cart company that uses artificial intelligence, raised $10 million this month. And the checkout-free tech startup Zippin has a partnership with Brazil’s largest grocer.

San Francisco-based Standard Cognition, which will operate the Polar Park space, has raised more than $40 million from investors, said cofounder and chief operating officer Michael Suswal. Unlike Amazon Go stores, which are built by Amazon and use a combination of cameras and shelf sensors, Standard Cognition uses only cameras to track items, and its system can be installed in existing stores.

Shoppers at Polar Park will be able to walk into the 1,750-square-foot Left Field Market and grab a bag of popcorn or a baseball cap, and the camera will recognize each item. When they’re done shopping, they can either pay with cash or a card at a kiosk, or simply leave: Their smartphones’ Polar Park apps will automatically process their saved payment information.

The technology, designed to get shoppers in and out quickly, will be able to simultaneously track the purchases of at least 40 people. It will be introduced in just one storefront in the park; traditional beer lines and old-fashioned concession stands will still exist elsewhere.

Suswal said his company’s technology frees up employees to engage with shoppers, rather than “doing robot stuff, like taking money and punching in numbers, or hurrying people through a line.”

All of this means that the role of cashier — it’s the third-most-common occupation in the United States, with 3.6 million workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics — may be at risk, said Erikka Knuti, spokeswoman for the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

Brick-and-mortar stores have been mechanizing the clerk’s role for more than a century, first by handing computation, pricing, and inventory tracking over to machines, and then by asking customers to do the scanning themselves, Knuti said, deemphasizing customer service.

Meanwhile, she said, cashiers have seen their hours, wages, and benefits slashed.

“The question [retailers] keep asking is, ‘How do we eliminate needing people?’ ” she said.

Retail companies’ only objective seems to be higher profit margins, Knuti said, but customers have not been asking for the technology, and sometimes resent it. “There’s something really cynical and, quite frankly, sinister about this,” she said.

Ariane Hegewisch, program director for employment and earnings at the Institute for Women's Policy Research, said cashier-less technology is likely to affect women disproportionately.

Women hold the majority of cashier’s jobs, while men who work in retail are more likely to stock shelves or unload deliveries in a store’s warehouse. That — as well as the fact men are more likely to sell high-ticket items like cars and computers, while women sell clothing and cosmetics — has led to a wage gap. Male retail workers earn an average of $38,000 a year, compared to $26,000 for women.

Removing cashier jobs from stores may exacerbate that gap, she said. But it could also offer women an alternative to the more difficult aspects of retail work — some retailers, for example, could put a renewed emphasis on customer service to distinguish themselves from competitors.

“Cashier jobs are not good jobs,” she said. “The shift of the last 10 to 20 years has been to put more of the cost of the labor onto the workers, with shorter hours and less predictability.”

Francoise Carré, research director at the Center for Social Policy at the University of Massachusetts Boston, agreed.

“The shift will likely mean that stores will deploy workers differently,” she said, and while saving on labor costs is “certainly on the agenda, a lot of what the automation is about is actually freeing the workforce in the stores to be doing other things.”

But that can be its own challenge. In her research, Carré has found that when stores move from cashiers to self-checkouts, workers wind up having fewer pleasant interactions with customers and are instead asked to adopt a watchful, cautious role in the store — an effort to combat shoplifting. And that can be more stressful for workers, she said.

Suswal, however, said Standard Cognition’s technology can capture shoplifting that employees might miss. And it can de-escalate those incidents by alerting workers if a customer hasn’t paid, allowing them to offer a customer help downloading the app or using the kiosk.

“It doesn’t have to be accusatory,” he said.

Still, the technology’s challenges have retailers proceeding with caution. Amazon has spent hundreds of millions on developing Go stores and had planned to have 3,000 open by 2021, Bloomberg reported. But the company hasn’t kept pace with that plan; only 15 total have opened: in Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle. Three more are in the works.

“Our sense is that this stuff is . . . very much in the test phase,” Carre said.

That’s fine with Larry Lucchino, owner of the Worcester Red Sox, who says Polar Park is happy to be the “petri dish” for arenas across the country.

Ben Weingarten/Worcester Red Sox/Worcester Red Sox

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.