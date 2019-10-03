Kantor and Twohey will be at First Parish Church in Cambridge on Monday with actress Ashley Judd , who is at the Harvard Kennedy School this academic year, focusing on gender issues. Judd was one the first actresses to go on the record and accuse the Hollywood mogul of sexual misconduct.

Now The New York Times reporters who broke the story, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, have written a book called “She Said” that details how they were able to coax victims to finally speak on the record. For writers, the book serves as a master class in investigative journalism. For everyone else, it’s a reminder that meticulous reporting is at the heart of real news.

Advertisement

The conversation with Judd, Kantor said, will be a “rare chance for us to really talk about what happened behind the scenes and also to talk about the journalist-source relationship and how that evolved.”

Here is an edited transcript of my conversation with Kantor and Twohey:

Q. What’s the freshest revelation in your book that deepens the Weinstein story?

Twohey: We were able to pull the curtain back more on the machinery that was in place to silence women and help Weinstein evade scrutiny. There were individuals in the institutions that got glimpses of Weinstein’s alleged predatory behavior over the years, and in some cases tried to stop it or looked the other way. We were able to illuminate the role of the Weinstein Co., including Harvey Weinstein’s brother Bob, who had been one of the most perplexing figures to us coming out of the initial story. This was Weinstein’s sibling and longtime business partner.

For the first time, in this book, Bob opens up and acknowledges he was aware of allegations of sexual misconduct against his brother, going back decades. He provided money that helped silence two of the women who came forward, but like so many people in Weinstein’s orbit Bob believed his brother when he claimed that those were shakedowns and extramarital affairs and nothing more.

Advertisement

Q. Other journalists over the years tried to break the Weinstein sexual-misconduct story but failed. What was the turning point for you?

Kantor: One of the reasons we wanted to write this book was to show how surprising it was — who helped and who hindered, both in terms of the overall Weinstein story and our investigation. It turns out that we had a “deep throat” figure who emerged in our investigation named Irwin Reiter, a company accountant for 30 years. He had tried starting in 2014 to confront the problem internally and had been unsuccessful. He gave us critical information, documents, and the knowledge of more recent incidents that had unfolded inside the company.

Q. Megan, before the Weinstein story, you in 2016 covered the alleged sexual misconduct of Donald Trump. Why do sexual-misconduct allegations dethrone some men, and others get to keep their jobs or even get promoted?

Twohey: Jodi and I have spent a lot of time talking about that, and it’s worth noting that, yes, our book starts in 2016, with the reporting that I did on women who came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump, moves onto the Weinstein investigation, and then pushes through into the year that followed and up through Christine Blasey Ford coming forward with her allegation against [now Supreme Court Justice] Brett Kavanaugh.

Advertisement

What we have seen time and time again is that when women make allegations in the political realm against political figures or within a political context of any kind, that it quickly descends into holy war, with both sides taking up arms against each other. Oftentimes the women are almost being forgotten.

Q. Why did your story, in particular, break the dam on sexual harassment?

Kantor: So many contributing factors have been building up for years and years, from Anita Hill’s testimony to Tarana Burke’s founding of the Me Too movement to the Bill Cosby story. The Bill O’Reilly story became our in-house tutorial on how to trace a legal and financial trail to help document these kinds of allegations.

As one of our editors, Matt Purdy, has pointed out, the Weinstein story was one of the first times when the accusers had more credibility and prestige than the accused. Famous actresses had so much credibility and respect in society that learning that this could happen to even them was really potent. But the Weinstein story is not just about one alleged predator — it’s an X-ray of how power works. That’s why this story is just forcing us even two years later to still reckon with all these moral questions.

Q. A recent study found women felt even more hostility in the workplace than two years ago. Is that concerning to you?

Advertisement

Twohey: It’s clear that in two years both the accusers and the accused feel like there has not been adequate reforms to ensure that complaints of sexual harassment are addressed. There are three outstanding questions that we try to highlight in this book. One: There has not been agreement over what behaviors should merit scrutiny. Are we only talking about really serious rape and sexual harassment, or are we talking also about bad dates? [Two:] What is the fair process by which complaints can be vetted? And, thirdly, what does accountability look like and how is it doled out?

Q. In your book and on The New York Times podcast, The Daily, you delved into the role of feminist lawyer Lisa Bloom. Why did Bloom help Weinstein?

Twohey: She spent her career fashioning herself as one of the most prominent victims’ rights advocates, and in 2016 she crossed to the other side to help Weinstein. She did that because she thought he had only engaged in inappropriate comments toward women and that she just wanted to help him apologize. We obtained these confidential records which show that she had much deeper knowledge of the serious allegations against him.

She has refused to have an in-depth conversation about that. It is worth noting that she had a business — before she went to work for him as a lawyer — and had done a deal in which the Weinstein Co. was going to make a book that she had written about Trayvon Martin into a movie.

Advertisement

This was also the case with David Boies, perhaps one of the most famous litigators in the country, who was helping Weinstein spin and conceal allegations of sexual misconduct for 15 years. He also was somebody who wanted to have his toe in the film industry.

Bloom has framed her work for Weinstein as a mistake. Boies, who actually granted extensive interviews for this book, has said he has no regrets about his handling of Weinstein and says that there was nothing unusual or wrong about the fact that they were intertwined on the film industry side of things. That’s one of the things that we want readers to walk away pondering: How it is that people can end up doing this type of work for an alleged predator like Weinstein.

Q. Will there be a movie version of “She Said”?

Kantor: There are plans for a film adaptation; they’re in the hands of Plan B, which is a company that has made a lot of films based on nonfiction material, like “Selma” and “Moonlight.” What we’re actually doing is continuing to report and investigate every day. The Weinstein trial is coming up in January, so we will be right here in the office of The New York Times, trying to unearth more information.

Shirley Leung is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @leung. Tickets to “She Said” on Oct. 7 can be purchased at eventbrite.com.