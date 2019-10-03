The ruling stemmed from a case involving an Austrian politician, Eva Glawischnig-Piesczek, who sued the social network to expunge online comments that called her a “lousy traitor,” “corrupt oaf” and member of a “fascist party.” After an Austrian court found the comments violated defamation laws, she demanded Facebook erase the original comments worldwide, not just within the country, as well as posts with “equivalent” remarks.

The European Court of Justice said Facebook could be forced to remove a post globally by a national court in the European Union’s 28-member bloc if the content was determined to be defamatory or otherwise illegal. Its decision cannot be appealed.

LONDON — Europe’s top court said Thursday that individual countries can order Facebook to take down posts, photographs, and videos not only in their own countries but elsewhere, in a ruling that extends the reach of the region’s Internet-related laws beyond its own borders.

The decision sets a new benchmark for the purview of European laws that govern the Internet, giving European countries the power to apply takedown requests internationally.

That foreshadows future disputes over Europe’s role in setting rules on the Internet, especially as other nations increasingly pass their own laws to deal with privacy, hate speech, and disinformation.

The judgment deals a blow to big Internet platforms like Facebook, placing more responsibility on them to patrol their sites for wrongdoing as they contend with the swell of often-competing laws and regulations.

“There is this impulse in Europe that is trying to set global regulatory standards,” said Ben Wagner, director of the Privacy and Sustainable Computing Lab at Vienna University. The effort, he said, is a “pushback against the self-regulatory impulses of these platforms.”

Facebook said in a statement that the European court’s decision “undermines the long-standing principle that one country does not have the right to impose its laws on speech on another country.”

The court said Thursday that while Facebook was not liable for the disparaging comments posted about Glawischnig-Piesczek, the company had an obligation to take them down after an Austrian court found them defamatory. Facebook, the court said, “did not act expeditiously to remove or to disable access to that information.”