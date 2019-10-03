Available via online order through Best Buy and AT&T , the Galaxy Fold runs the Android operating system. Roughly the size and shape of two Hershey bars — but a good deal heavier — the Galaxy Fold easily slips into a shirt pocket. Yet it snaps open to reveal a single, radiant 7.3-inch screen. Yes, the screen bears a slight crease in the center, but you hardly notice until you touch it. The crease is just about invisible when reading web pages or viewing videos. At those times, the Fold ceases to be a plump and hefty phone and becomes a light, sleek little tablet, with enough screen real estate to run up to three apps at once.

Maybe I do need a folding smartphone after all. But I don’t need a second mortgage. So the $2,000 Galaxy Fold phone from Samsung Corp. won’t be my next new gadget. Having managed to get my hands on one, however, I finally see what all the fuss is about.

Advertisement

Of course, you could go all day without snapping it open. The Fold has a second, smaller screen that’s active when the device is closed. This one’s much smaller than you’ll find on most high-end smartphones. But it’s good enough for dialing phone calls, checking the weather forecast, or shooting photos.

The Fold has half a dozen cameras on board. There are three on the back — wide-angle, ultra-wide, and telephoto. They don’t have the weird spider-eye look of the cameras on the new Apple iPhone 11, but they take excellent photos. The front of the folded phone has a single selfie camera, and when it’s unfolded, there are two more over the giant screen.

The phone’s got plenty of other luxury features. It’s compatible with the 5G wireless data standard, which will begin to matter sometime in the next year or two when superfast 5G services become widely available. It also works with the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, which allows high performance even when many Wi-Fi devices are connected to a single access point. And there’s wireless charging, if you’ve got a compatible charger. In fact, the Fold can be used to recharge other devices that are capable of wireless charging, like earbuds or smart watches.

Advertisement

Still, this is one fragile gadget, to judge by all of Samsung’s warnings. Don’t press on the screen with a sharp fingernail. Don’t leave objects on the screen when you snap it shut, such as coins or cards. Don’t use those clear adhesive screen protectors. And because the Fold uses powerful magnets to hold it shut, the device can damage other stuff. So don’t put it in the same pocket as your credit cards, and nowhere near electronic medical implants, such as pacemakers or defibrillators.

Samsung says its screen should survive 200,000 open-and-close cycles. The phone insurance company SquareTrade conducted its own tests and found that the phone held up pretty well after 120,000 folds, showing only a minor screen glitch. But the company also found that a single six-foot fall onto pavement didn’t just crack the screen — it resulted in total destruction. That makes the Galaxy Fold a lot more fragile than the average Apple or Android phone. So if you spring for it, make sure to also buy the phone insurance option.

Advertisement

Some have said that Samsung is rushing the Fold to market before it’s ready. In fact, the phone is just good enough for affluent consumers who don’t mind paying for Samsung’s mistakes. These early adopters will finance the Galaxy Fold II. If Samsung can design it tough enough and cheap enough, the company won’t be able to build it fast enough.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.