Saturday CONFERENCE Explore Latinx identity

Challenge your conception of what it means to be Latinx at this conference from the Latino Student Organization, a Harvard Business School club. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Harvard Business School, Harvard Way, Lower Allston. $55. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WEBINAR

Hemp for my horses

Explore new research into the use of marijuana in animal medicine at this watch party for the 2019 Symposium on Cannabis in Veterinary Medicine (SCVM) hosted by local veterinarians. Participants will have the chance to meet regional cannabis companies and network with fellow practitioners. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to Sunday, 4 p.m., MassMutual Center, 1277 Main St., Springfield. $150. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

MARKET

Shop locally

Pick up some creative products at this market for female-led businesses from Boston Women’s Market. There will be live music and a raffle.The event is family-friendly and dog-welcoming. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Loring Greenough House, 12 South St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Build bridges

Meet other Roxbury-area entrepreneurs at this meetup from the Roxbury Networking Referral Group. There will be food, live music, and speakers giving advice on how to grow a business. Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Roxbury Heritage State Park, 183 Roxbury St., Boston. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

