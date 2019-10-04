In a statement Friday, the organization said Green “has informed South Shore Health that he will not be returning to the organization.”

Green was placed on leave in August while the South Shore Health board reviewed “various operational and administrative issues.” South Shore officials have not specified what led to Green’s suspension or his departure.

South Shore Health’s chief executive, Dr. Gene E. Green, is stepping down after he was suspended and investigated by the health system’s board.

“I am proud and honored to have had the opportunity to lead the system over the past four years, during which it has become a leading community-based health care provider and is well-positioned for future growth,” Green said in the statement.

Rose DiPietro, who became interim CEO when Green was suspended, will continue in that role while South Shore searches for a permanent leader. DiPietro is a former South Shore executive who retired last year.

Green became CEO in November 2015, after running Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md., part of the Johns Hopkins health system.

Weymouth-based South Shore is one of the largest community hospital systems in Massachusetts. It has long been affiliated with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, part of the Partners HealthCare system. But this summer, Green revealed that he was negotiating merger with Wellforce, the parent company of Tufts Medical Center.

Green had pushed for the Wellforce deal — to the disappointment of Brigham officials -- and was interested in becoming CEO of Wellforce, several people familiar with the matter told the Globe this summer.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.