HP Inc. will slash as much as 16 percent of its workforce as part of a broad restructuring meant to cut costs and boost sales growth amid the company’s first change in top leadership in four years.
The personal computer giant said it will cut 7,000 to 9,000 positions through firings and voluntary early retirement. The job reductions will help save about $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2022, the Palo Alto, Calif.-based company said Thursday in a statement. HP had 55,000 employees as of a year ago, the last time it disclosed the figure.
The company faces a number of uncertainties. Dion Weisler, the chief executive officer who has shepherded the company since its 2015 split with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., is stepping down Nov. 1 due to family health reasons. The incoming CEO, Enrique Lores, is a longtime HP executive. The company’s printing business, a major source of profit, has seen falling sales and recently was dubbed a ‘‘melting ice cube’’ by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
