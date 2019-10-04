Just three days after withdrawing its registration for an initial public offering, WeWork informed staff of far-reaching job cuts to come by the end of the month, said people who attended the meeting. Three top executives delivered the news from a room at WeWork’s New York headquarters Thursday afternoon. Although the executives didn’t specify how many jobs were on the line, people familiar with the discussions have pegged the amount at about 2,000, representing some 16 percent of the global workforce. Deliberations are ongoing, and the number could change.

Startup workers often worry that going public means the fun is about to end — quarterly financial reports, disciplined spending, cheaper coffee. At WeWork, not going public may have brought a worse fate.

Signs that the party is ending came in both subtle and more direct ways. Many staff meetings at WeWork, even somber ones, have an alcoholic beverage on hand. This one did not. An employee asked in the meeting whether the WeWork Global Summit, a celebrity-adorned event in Los Angeles that employees look forward to every year, would still take place in January. Executives said it would not.

The cost-cutting at WeWork’s parent company, We Co., resembles what’s happening now at Uber. The ride-hailing company said it was cutting more than 800 employees this summer.

It also eliminated celebratory balloons for staff anniversaries. Each company counts SoftBank Group as its largest shareholder, and each is deeply unprofitable. The difference is that Uber actually made it to the stock market.