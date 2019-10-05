Wall Street ended a choppy week of trading with a broad rally that drove the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 370 points higher. The gains Friday also gave the S&P 500 index its best day in seven weeks, though the benchmark index still finished with its third straight weekly loss.

Technology, health care and financial stocks powered much of the rally, which was spurred by mixed job market data for September. The report showed that employers are still adding jobs at a healthy clip, albeit more slowly, and that the national unemployment rate dropped to a five-decade low. ‘‘There’s probably some relief this morning that the labor report didn’t confirm or enhance the weakness that we saw out of the two (economic) surveys,’’ said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. ASSOCIATED PRESS