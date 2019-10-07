Tuesday PANEL DISCUSSION Talk data to me

Ponder how pure information drives business decisions across almost all industries at this panel discussion from General Assembly. The panel will be led by Boston-area women working in data-rich positions. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Be more social

Learn how to use social media to benefit your business at this workshop from AIMC Business Solutions. The event will review major social media platforms and their purpose while providing tips for their best use. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Microsoft Store, Prudential Center, 800 Boylston St., #27, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

SEMINAR

Build black wealth

Get tips on budgeting as an African-American at this monthly talk from Roxbury Community College. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., Building 3, Student Commons, Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Hear from the source

Find out how to grow your event into a global phenomenon at this talk from Web cloud company Digital Ocean. The founder of Hacktoberfest, a global open-source programming event, will share his experience. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., GSVlabs Boston, 2 Ave. de Lafayette, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

