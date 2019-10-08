Mingle with workers at some of Boston’s top tech companies at this mixer from Built in Boston. This event is for those 21 and older. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ned Devine’s, 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com .

VOLUNTEERING OPPORTUNITY

Give back

Join other Boston-area tech workers in helping local nonprofits at this volunteering event hosted by tech charity Technology Underwriting Greater Good (TUGG). Volunteers will help out with various tasks, such as hackathons, awareness building, and IT audits. 8 a.m. to Friday, 6 p.m., throughout the Boston area. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WEBINAR

Getting schooled

Learn how to build business relationships so you can sell your educational technology product at this free online class. Topics include how to connect products with vendors and how to market your product. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., online. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Market yourself

Mingle with other Boston-area marketers at this event from the New England chapter of the American Marketing Association, AMA Boston. This event is casual, with no agenda. Appetizers will be served. 6 to 8 p.m., Back Bay Social Club, 867 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

