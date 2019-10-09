The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.65 percent from 3.64 percent the week before.

NETWORKING

Find your place

Explore the right accelerator program for your “smart energy” startup at this meetup hosted by StartupbootCamp. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Greentown Labs, 444 Somerville Ave., Somerville. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Night at the museum

Mingle with MIT students, researchers, faculty, and energy industry leaders while learning about new energy tech at this event from the MIT Museum. Presenters will include MIT research labs and energy-focused companies. Friday, 7 to 9:30 p.m., MIT Museum, 265 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

SEMINAR

Get smart

Learn how to use data to measure whether your office space helps workers at this talk from the Design Museum Foundation. This talk will cover what metrics should be considered when looking for new office space. Friday, 8:30 to 10 a.m., KPMG, 60 South St., Boston. $22.85. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.